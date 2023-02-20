IU Kokomo applauds December 2022 graduates

A group of graduating students are seen from behind

KOKOMO, Ind. — Indiana University Kokomo congratulates the 164 students who earned degrees in December 2022. The graduates represent 22 Indiana counties, four states, and Saudi Arabia. Graduates are listed by hometown.

Those who earned degrees include:

Alexandria

Breanna Dunn, Bachelor of Science in Business

Amboy

Ethan Dean Harts, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management

Auburn

Erica Lorraine Bolinger, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Sidney Kaylynn Gerig, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Avon

Katherine Smith, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Burlington

Lauren Marie Spraker, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Camden

Amanda R. Livingston, Master of Science in Nursing

Carmel

Ashley Leeann Crist, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Tori L. Frew, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Brittni Gray, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Brittany Kaylynn Lake, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Dustin Theis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Gabrielle Dae Zoccola, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Cicero

Alexis Danielle Gilbert, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Michelle Alexandra Landis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Connersville

Madison Nicole Gregory, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism

Delphi

Braxton Erik Thompson, Master of Business Administration

Rebecca Lynn Titus, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Denver

Melissa Troyer, Bachelor of Science in Education

Edinburgh

Kendal Rose Williams, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Evansville

Emily Noel Stevens, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Fairfield, California

Rachel Irene Arens, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Fairmount

Parker Keith Amburgey, Bachelor of Science in Business

Kacey Lynn Copeland, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Florissant, Missouri

Melvin V. Jones, Master of Business Administration

Forest

Keyen True Christopher Taulbee, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Frankfort

Alexis Adonis Calderon Flores, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Fernando Alonzo Chavez, Bachelor of Science in Business

Patricia Irene Cox, Master of Science in Nursing

Bechel Franklin Crew, Master of Public Management

Jovani Guijosa, Bachelor of Science in Business

Rigoberto Santos Jr., Bachelor of Science in Business

Megan Breann Wall, Bachelor of Science in Education

Galveston

Carlie K. Ritchie, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Gaston

Brice Evan Craig, Master of Business Administration

Goshen

Cody Bible, Bachelor of Science in Business

Indianapolis

Chase Thomas Andrews, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Levi J. Marx, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Bryant Wesley Randolph, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Katherine E. Seiwert, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Kansas, Illinois

Kenyona Lynn Young, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Kewanna

Alicen Corrine Harsh, Bachelor of Science in Education

Kokomo

Miranda I. Addison, Bachelor of Arts

Tamera L. Alexander, Master of Business Administration

Madyson Lynn Alley, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Srishti Bhatt, Master of Science in Nursing

Beth Breedlove, Bachelor of General Studies

Demetreius Rumeal Cade, Master of Business Administration

Marlie Mei Chaffee, Bachelor of Science in Education

Carly Rose Conwell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Micky Logan Driver, Bachelor of Science in Informatics

Rebekah C. Eads, Bachelor of Arts

Kayla Marie Fogle, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Alexandra Kay Grecu, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Olivia Katherine Grecu, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Patrick Reed Harris, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Rebecca Harris, Bachelor of Arts

Kaylee Hartman, Bachelor of Science in Communication

Ramiz Hussain Hatimi, Master of Business Administration

Asha N. Hochstedler, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Isaac Fulton Hogsett, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science

Zara Kay Hooper, Bachelor of General Studies

Hannah K. Hopkins, Bachelor of Science in Business

Reese Olivia Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Business

Taylor Danielle Lee, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Karyna Lohinova, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Jenna Renee Main, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Reggie Abraham Manuel, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Saundra V. McKinney-Rosemont, Bachelor of Science in Education

Chloe Anne Miller, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Faith Marie Montgomery, Bachelor of Science in Business

Madelyn Rose Nelson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Lydia Dee Owens, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Leah Catherine Powell, Bachelor of Science in Business

Syenna Powell, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism, Bachelor of Science in Business

Kaitlyn Marie Robison, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Kimberly Lynn Kay Rombold, Master of Business Administration

London Warren Schaal, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Benjamin David Scott, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management

Benson Dale Smith, Bachelor of Science in Sociology

Justin A. Smith, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science

Meagan Rose Stonebraker, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Cesar Jaime Terron, Master of Business Administration

Seth Thomas, Bachelor of Science in Education

Natalie Ann Thomson, Bachelor of Science in Psychology, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Ashley Vent, Bachelor of Science in Business

Emma Joelle Watson, Bachelor of Science in Education

Ellie Leona White, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Sarah Elizabeth White, Bachelor of General Studies

Mallorie Williams, Bachelor of General Studies

Holly Brooke Workman, Bachelor of Science in Business

La Fontaine

Alyssa Marie Bitzel, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Matthew S. Nose, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Lafayette

Karsyn Bruce, Bachelor of Science in Education

Dolores Dondle, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Kaela Louise Erwin, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Ana Yessenia Medrano Alvarez, Bachelor of Science in Business

Lagro

Kelcie Nicole Thomson, Bachelor of Science in Business

Logansport

Kaylee Elizabeth Balasa, Bachelor of Science in Applied Health Science

Jordyn E. Campbell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Emily Margaret Conrad, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Makenzie Fowler, Bachelor of Science in Education

Ethan Jeffrey Hostetler, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Luke Austin Kitchel, Bachelor of Science in Informatics

Hsa Mu Lei, Bachelor of Science in Education

Jess James McCarty, Bachelor of Science in Business

Nathan Connor Miller, Master of Business Administration

Anthony Rodriguez Sanchez, Bachelor of Science in Business

Dustin Stone, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Jose Eduardo Urtiz, Bachelor of General Studies

Lucerne

Matthew Mock, Master of Business Administration

Marion

Danielle Marie Eskridge, Bachelor of Science in Psychology, Bachelor of Science in Sociology

Taylor Nicole Fleece, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Timothy Pauley, Master of Science in Criminal Justice and Public Safety

Haley Reschke, Bachelor of Science in Education

Laci Shae Stone, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Monticello

Nathan James Lee Burcham, Bachelor of General Studies

Joslyn G. Reader, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism

Mulberry

Parker R. George, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Muncie

Samantha Ann Olubajo, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Najran, Najran, Saudi Arabia

Aida Mohammed Alfuhed, Master of Business Administration

Noblesville

Latonia Fetters, Master of Business Administration

Jesus Alberto Martinez, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Raegen Monk, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Melody Nicole Personette, Bachelor of General Studies

North Manchester

Samantha Kissell, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Maria Claudia Ramos Hernandez, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Brandi Rose Martin, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Osceola

Taylor Ryan Yoder, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Peru

Kaitlyn Jones, Master of Business Administration

Amy Lunceford, Bachelor of Science in Education

Rachel Nichole Meehan, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Dakota Cheyenne Swinford, Bachelor of Fine Arts

Madison E. Winegardner, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Avery Erna Withrow, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Roann

Makayla Jean Proffitt, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Rochester

Sydney Nicole Robison, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Rossville

Peyton Leighann Resler, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Russiaville

Mason Todd Anderson, Bachelor of Science in Business

Haley Berry, Bachelor of Science in Business

Carly Nicole Chenoweth, Master of Public Management

Heather Ariel Fisher, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Alex Lee Herren, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Kelly Paden, Bachelor of Science in Public Administration

Holly Marie Short, Master of Business Administration

Zoe Addison Werner, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Alyson Kathleen Williams, Bachelor of Science in Business

Sharpsville

Brenna Shae Taitano, Bachelor of Arts

Jonathan Micah Turley, Bachelor of Science in New Media Communication

Sheridan

Abigail Grace Hartman, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Katelyn McMillan, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science

Spencerville

Joseph Isaac White, Bachelor of Science in Business

Swayzee

Amy K. Silverthorn, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Tipton

Katherine Renae Boike, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Kaelin Maxine Crawford, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Natalie Moses, Bachelor of General Studies

Deborah Jean Tatman, Master of Science in Nursing

Austin Nathaniel Tragesser, Bachelor of Science in Business

Wabash

Cassidy Joy Carter, Bachelor of Science in Education

Walton

Veronica Hope Ray, Bachelor of Arts

West Lafayette

Christine Grace Mann, Bachelor of General Studies

Quirsten Tenille Nixon, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Westfield

Eden Greer Combs, Bachelor of Science in Education

Nathan Robert Voorhis, Master of Business Administration

Windfall

Kaitlin Elizabeth Tentler, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Education is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.