IU Kokomo applauds December 2022 graduates

KOKOMO, Ind. — Indiana University Kokomo congratulates the 164 students who earned degrees in December 2022. The graduates represent 22 Indiana counties, four states, and Saudi Arabia. Graduates are listed by hometown.
Those who earned degrees include:
Alexandria
Breanna Dunn, Bachelor of Science in Business
Amboy
Ethan Dean Harts, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management
Auburn
Erica Lorraine Bolinger, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Sidney Kaylynn Gerig, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Avon
Katherine Smith, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Burlington
Lauren Marie Spraker, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Camden
Amanda R. Livingston, Master of Science in Nursing
Carmel
Ashley Leeann Crist, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Tori L. Frew, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Brittni Gray, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Brittany Kaylynn Lake, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Dustin Theis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Gabrielle Dae Zoccola, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Cicero
Alexis Danielle Gilbert, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Michelle Alexandra Landis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Connersville
Madison Nicole Gregory, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism
Delphi
Braxton Erik Thompson, Master of Business Administration
Rebecca Lynn Titus, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Denver
Melissa Troyer, Bachelor of Science in Education
Edinburgh
Kendal Rose Williams, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Evansville
Emily Noel Stevens, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Fairfield, California
Rachel Irene Arens, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Fairmount
Parker Keith Amburgey, Bachelor of Science in Business
Kacey Lynn Copeland, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Florissant, Missouri
Melvin V. Jones, Master of Business Administration
Forest
Keyen True Christopher Taulbee, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Frankfort
Alexis Adonis Calderon Flores, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Fernando Alonzo Chavez, Bachelor of Science in Business
Patricia Irene Cox, Master of Science in Nursing
Bechel Franklin Crew, Master of Public Management
Jovani Guijosa, Bachelor of Science in Business
Rigoberto Santos Jr., Bachelor of Science in Business
Megan Breann Wall, Bachelor of Science in Education
Galveston
Carlie K. Ritchie, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Gaston
Brice Evan Craig, Master of Business Administration
Goshen
Cody Bible, Bachelor of Science in Business
Indianapolis
Chase Thomas Andrews, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Levi J. Marx, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Bryant Wesley Randolph, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Katherine E. Seiwert, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Kansas, Illinois
Kenyona Lynn Young, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Kewanna
Alicen Corrine Harsh, Bachelor of Science in Education
Kokomo
Miranda I. Addison, Bachelor of Arts
Tamera L. Alexander, Master of Business Administration
Madyson Lynn Alley, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Srishti Bhatt, Master of Science in Nursing
Beth Breedlove, Bachelor of General Studies
Demetreius Rumeal Cade, Master of Business Administration
Marlie Mei Chaffee, Bachelor of Science in Education
Carly Rose Conwell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Micky Logan Driver, Bachelor of Science in Informatics
Rebekah C. Eads, Bachelor of Arts
Kayla Marie Fogle, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Alexandra Kay Grecu, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Olivia Katherine Grecu, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Patrick Reed Harris, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Rebecca Harris, Bachelor of Arts
Kaylee Hartman, Bachelor of Science in Communication
Ramiz Hussain Hatimi, Master of Business Administration
Asha N. Hochstedler, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Isaac Fulton Hogsett, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science
Zara Kay Hooper, Bachelor of General Studies
Hannah K. Hopkins, Bachelor of Science in Business
Reese Olivia Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Business
Taylor Danielle Lee, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Karyna Lohinova, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jenna Renee Main, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Reggie Abraham Manuel, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Saundra V. McKinney-Rosemont, Bachelor of Science in Education
Chloe Anne Miller, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Faith Marie Montgomery, Bachelor of Science in Business
Madelyn Rose Nelson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Lydia Dee Owens, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Leah Catherine Powell, Bachelor of Science in Business
Syenna Powell, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism, Bachelor of Science in Business
Kaitlyn Marie Robison, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Kimberly Lynn Kay Rombold, Master of Business Administration
London Warren Schaal, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Benjamin David Scott, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management
Benson Dale Smith, Bachelor of Science in Sociology
Justin A. Smith, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science
Meagan Rose Stonebraker, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Cesar Jaime Terron, Master of Business Administration
Seth Thomas, Bachelor of Science in Education
Natalie Ann Thomson, Bachelor of Science in Psychology, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Ashley Vent, Bachelor of Science in Business
Emma Joelle Watson, Bachelor of Science in Education
Ellie Leona White, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Sarah Elizabeth White, Bachelor of General Studies
Mallorie Williams, Bachelor of General Studies
Holly Brooke Workman, Bachelor of Science in Business
La Fontaine
Alyssa Marie Bitzel, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Matthew S. Nose, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Lafayette
Karsyn Bruce, Bachelor of Science in Education
Dolores Dondle, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Kaela Louise Erwin, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Ana Yessenia Medrano Alvarez, Bachelor of Science in Business
Lagro
Kelcie Nicole Thomson, Bachelor of Science in Business
Logansport
Kaylee Elizabeth Balasa, Bachelor of Science in Applied Health Science
Jordyn E. Campbell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Emily Margaret Conrad, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Makenzie Fowler, Bachelor of Science in Education
Ethan Jeffrey Hostetler, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Luke Austin Kitchel, Bachelor of Science in Informatics
Hsa Mu Lei, Bachelor of Science in Education
Jess James McCarty, Bachelor of Science in Business
Nathan Connor Miller, Master of Business Administration
Anthony Rodriguez Sanchez, Bachelor of Science in Business
Dustin Stone, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Jose Eduardo Urtiz, Bachelor of General Studies
Lucerne
Matthew Mock, Master of Business Administration
Marion
Danielle Marie Eskridge, Bachelor of Science in Psychology, Bachelor of Science in Sociology
Taylor Nicole Fleece, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Timothy Pauley, Master of Science in Criminal Justice and Public Safety
Haley Reschke, Bachelor of Science in Education
Laci Shae Stone, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Monticello
Nathan James Lee Burcham, Bachelor of General Studies
Joslyn G. Reader, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism
Mulberry
Parker R. George, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Muncie
Samantha Ann Olubajo, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Najran, Najran, Saudi Arabia
Aida Mohammed Alfuhed, Master of Business Administration
Noblesville
Latonia Fetters, Master of Business Administration
Jesus Alberto Martinez, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Raegen Monk, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Melody Nicole Personette, Bachelor of General Studies
North Manchester
Samantha Kissell, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Maria Claudia Ramos Hernandez, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Brandi Rose Martin, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Osceola
Taylor Ryan Yoder, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Peru
Kaitlyn Jones, Master of Business Administration
Amy Lunceford, Bachelor of Science in Education
Rachel Nichole Meehan, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Dakota Cheyenne Swinford, Bachelor of Fine Arts
Madison E. Winegardner, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Avery Erna Withrow, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Roann
Makayla Jean Proffitt, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Rochester
Sydney Nicole Robison, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Rossville
Peyton Leighann Resler, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Russiaville
Mason Todd Anderson, Bachelor of Science in Business
Haley Berry, Bachelor of Science in Business
Carly Nicole Chenoweth, Master of Public Management
Heather Ariel Fisher, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Alex Lee Herren, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Kelly Paden, Bachelor of Science in Public Administration
Holly Marie Short, Master of Business Administration
Zoe Addison Werner, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Alyson Kathleen Williams, Bachelor of Science in Business
Sharpsville
Brenna Shae Taitano, Bachelor of Arts
Jonathan Micah Turley, Bachelor of Science in New Media Communication
Sheridan
Abigail Grace Hartman, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Katelyn McMillan, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science
Spencerville
Joseph Isaac White, Bachelor of Science in Business
Swayzee
Amy K. Silverthorn, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Tipton
Katherine Renae Boike, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Kaelin Maxine Crawford, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Natalie Moses, Bachelor of General Studies
Deborah Jean Tatman, Master of Science in Nursing
Austin Nathaniel Tragesser, Bachelor of Science in Business
Wabash
Cassidy Joy Carter, Bachelor of Science in Education
Walton
Veronica Hope Ray, Bachelor of Arts
West Lafayette
Christine Grace Mann, Bachelor of General Studies
Quirsten Tenille Nixon, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Westfield
Eden Greer Combs, Bachelor of Science in Education
Nathan Robert Voorhis, Master of Business Administration
Windfall
Kaitlin Elizabeth Tentler, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
