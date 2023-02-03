KEY Academy offers lifelong learning opportunities

IU trident with words KEY Academy against a red background

KOKOMO, Ind. — Relive 90s era music and culture, see the world premiere of an opera about Anne Frank, or experience Latino culture through ballet with Indiana University Kokomo’s KEY Academy.

Five opportunities are available for the spring 2023 semester, which include travel to IU Bloomington and IUPUI for performances supplemented by lectures from faculty and other experts to enhance the experience.

Chancellor Mark Canada said experiential learning has become the campus’s trademark, and that KEY Academy expands that opportunity to area residents.

“I think people who love to learn, like me, will love the KEY Academy, which is designed for lifelong learners,” he said. “What makes it special is that we often provide trips and other forms of experiential learning. It’s a terrific way to learn.”

Upcoming KEY Academy trips include:

February 10: Performance of the opera Ainadamar at IU Bloomington, led by Christine Taff, senior lecturer in Spanish, and J.R. Pico, teaching professor in Spanish and humanities. The group will leave campus at 2:45 p.m., with dinner at 5 p.m. in Bloomington, a lecture in the Jacobs School of Music at 6:30 p.m., and the performance at 7:30 p.m. The bus will return to IU Kokomo at 11:30 p.m. There are 25 seats available at $75 each.

February 28: Ballet Hispanico residency activities at IUPUI, led by Taff and Pico. The bus will depart campus at 11:45 a.m., and activities will take place from 1 to 5:45 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m. The bus returns to campus by 8:30 p.m. There are 10 seats available at $40 each.

March 3: World premiere performance of the opera Anne Frank at IU Bloomington, led by Sarah Heath, associate professor of history. The group will leave campus at 2:45 p.m., with dinner at 5 p.m., a lecture at the Jacobs School of Music at 6:30 p.m., the performance at 7:30 p.m., and a return to campus at 11:30 p.m. There are 28 seats available at $75 each.

April 4: Traveling Broadway production of Jagged Little Pill, a musical inspired by Alanis Morisette’s 1995 album, led by Michelle Westervelt, senior lecturer in English, and Jim Coby, assistant professor of English. The bus departs campus at 3:45 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m., performance at 7:30 p.m., and return to campus at 11:30 p.m. There are 25 seats available at $100 each.

April 15: Performance of the operetta Candide, led by Chris Buckman, lecturer in philosophy. The group will leave campus at 2:45 p.m., have dinner at 5 p.m., a Jacobs School of Music lecture at 6:30 p.m., the performance at 7:30 p.m., and return to campus at 11:30 p.m. There are 20 seats available at $75 each.

For more information about the KEY Academy, contact Susan Wilson at swilson@iuk.edu.

Education is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.