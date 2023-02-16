Skip to main content
VIDEO: Tomorrow’s Teachers grows future educators, starting in high school

Feb 16, 2023
A woman sits in an elementary classroom.
KOKOMO, Ind. — Tomorrow’s Teachers is not your traditional dual credit course.

Taught by Indiana University Kokomo faculty who take the classes to area high schools, Tomorrow’s Teachers gives high school juniors and seniors the chance to get a head start on college, explore if teaching might be the right career choice for them, and learn skills that prepare them to be a successful college student.

Interested? Watch this video to hear stories from students who participated in the program. For more information, go to iuk.edu/education/tomorrow-teachers

Education is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.

