Future health care professionals welcomed in ceremony

KOKOMO, Ind. — Twenty-five students began the journey toward becoming health care professionals at the Indiana University Kokomo School of Nursing and Allied Health Professions (SNAHP) traditional induction ceremony Wednesday (January 4).

Susan Plough, lecturer of nursing, welcomed the incoming nursing students, encouraging them to lean on one another and their faculty and staff through the challenging process of nursing school — noting that the challenge is worth the reward.

“The journey may be difficult at times, but you will reap the reward of utmost satisfaction when you hold your nursing diploma for the first time, and nothing will ever compare to the fulfillment that improving and saving the lives of others will bring,” she said. “We welcome you into the profession called nursing, and we look forward to helping you as you begin your journey to being a superhero.”

Dean Susan Hendricks spoke of the role of the nurse, emphasizing commitment to patient care, providing care based on scientific evidence, serving as teachers and coaches, working as part of a health care team, and advocating for patients. She encouraged them to learn not just to pass a class, but to apply their knowledge to patients, build a strong foundation of knowledge, and to take care of themselves and their classmates during the journey.

“In a short time, at the close of this chapter in your life, you will be a nurse, and it will be worth it,” she said.

Chancellor Mark Canada also congratulated the inductees, and members of the Indiana Nurse Honor Guard welcomed them to the profession.

The new students, selected through a rigorous acceptance process, wore the red scrubs that marked them as an IU student for the first time as they each crossed the stage to receive a certificate of accomplishment. The incoming class also recited the Nursing Pledge, which is a promise to uphold the ethics of the nursing profession.

Students inducted are listed by hometown. They include:

Anderson: Kendra Parrish

Elwood: Sarah Chimel

Fairmount: Gabrielle Spence

Frankfort: Idalia Diaz, Dahlia Vera-Angeles

Frankton: Kate Thresher

Indianapolis: Afolabi Akinsowon, Ana Baires

Kokomo: Amanda Acosta, Kendra Cline, Madisyn Connolly, Madison Estok, Olivia Freeman, Evan Gaylor, Hannah Isaac, Amaya Martin, Morgan Ousley

Lafayette: Malorie McGuire

Logansport: Sarah Bodemuller, Abby Henderson

Noblesville: Karedis Araujo, Shaelyn Morefield

Reynolds: Jianna Schroeder

Swayzee: Kinzie Robey

West Lafayette: Nayelli Corona Lezama

