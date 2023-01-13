IU Kokomo to close for MLK Day, commemorations planned

Image of a black hand shaking a white hand in front of an American flag.

KOKOMO, Ind. – Indiana University Kokomo will be closed Monday, January 16 in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. A series of campus and community events will be available to commemorate the holiday.

The Library, Cougar Country Café, Ground Up Café, Cole Fitness Center, and the bookstore will all be closed.

Online and electronic resources are available when the library is closed at iuk.edu/library/.

The campus will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, January 17.

IU’s Office of the Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Multicultural Affairs will offer its annual social justice conference Sunday, January 15 and Monday, January 16. It includes both in-person events at the Indiana Memorial Union, and virtual events. A schedule and registration are available at go.iu.edu/4IsD.

Locally, IU Kokomo and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Omicron Phi Omega Chapter are co-hosting a community and campus celebration week.

Activities begin with an ecumenical community service at 11 a.m. Monday, January 16 at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 818 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo. The service will be followed by a march to the MLK Memorial and wreath laying.

Thursday, January 19, join in a screening and discussion of the film The Woman King at 5:30 p.m. in Kresge Auditorium.

The commemoration wraps up Saturday, January 21 with a Martin Luther King Jr. community and youth celebration at Second Missionary Baptist Church. The 10 a.m. program includes performances from several churches, a panel discussion with local entrepreneurs, and lunch at noon.

All events are free and open to the public.

Education is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.