Saturn ring system subject of Observatory open house

IU Kokomo Observatory

KOKOMO, Ind. – Learn more about the planet Saturn at the Indiana University Kokomo Observatory’s first free monthly open house of 2023.

Patrick Motl, professor of physics, will begin the evening at 7 p.m. Sunday, January 8 with discussion of Saturn and its ring system, along with sharing recent astronomy news.

After the talk, stargazers will be able to view Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn in the skies (weather permitting) through the Observatory’s two telescopes, a six-inch Takahashi refracting telescope and a 16-inch Meade reflecting telescope mounted together. The Takahashi provides exceptionally sharp images of planets, while the Meade’s larger light-collecting area allows viewers to see fainter objects in the sky.

The constellations of the winter hexagon and their highlights, including the Orion nebula, may also be visible.

Viewing will continue until 9 p.m.

The Observatory is at 2660 S. Washington Street. Admission and parking are free.

