Andréa Halpin appointed IU Kokomo Dean of Students

KOKOMO, Ind. —Andréa Halpin has been appointed Dean of Students at Indiana University Kokomo. In this role, she will serve as the principal representative and advocate for all students, overseeing student life and campus diversity, the multicultural center, and the resource navigator; and administer the Student Code of Conduct.

Halpin looks forward to making a difference in students’ lives within the community IU Kokomo provides.

“College is a unique time in a student’s life,” she said. “They’re figuring out life and themselves, learning how to advocate for themselves, and learning about self-identity. When I was in college, I relied on the mentors who made me who I am today or helped me figure out who I was.”

She met student leaders during a campus visit and is excited to help them achieve their goals.

“I’d love to help re-invigorate student life and develop some leadership training. That was a huge desire I heard,” Halpin said. “I look forward to working with our students, empowering them to make a difference on campus.”

Halpin previously was director of the Grace Scholars program at Mount Mary University, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She developed and implemented course curricula for the program, which supports limited-income first-generation college students. She also was assistant director of student engagement for co-curricular involvement at Missouri State University.

Chancellor Mark Canada congratulated her on her new role.

“I’m pleased to welcome Andréa to campus. I believe she will thrive in this role, and I’m looking forward to working with her to take the campus experience to new heights for our students.”

Halpin earned a Master of Science in student affairs in higher education from Missouri State University, Springfield, and a Bachelor of Science in biology with a chemistry minor from Evangel University, Springfield, Missouri.

