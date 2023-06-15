Communication professor appointed dean of Humanities and Social Sciences

portrait of a man

KOKOMO, Ind. — A longtime Indiana University Kokomo communication professor has been appointed dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences. Christopher Darr will lead undergraduate programs including psychology, English and language studies, communication and performing arts, sociology, new media, art and technology, and criminal justice and homeland security.

Darr said he loves the small-campus environment that allows faculty to get to know students and invest in their success.

“Student success is what we are all about, and the knowledge students gain, the skills they learn, and the experiences they have will help them to attain more fulfilling lives and to have satisfying and productive careers,” he said. “The School of Humanities and Social Sciences has wonderful faculty and staff. It’s exciting to work with faculty who have been recognized with numerous teaching, research, and service awards, and their passion for education is unmistakable. Students in our majors gain incredible experience and learn skills they will use for a lifetime.”

Darr served as interim dean for the 2022 to 2023 academic year and is a professor of communication arts. He was chair of the department of communication and performing arts for six years and was faculty senate president. He has received the Trustees Teaching Award, the Claude Rich Excellence in Teaching Award, and the Student Government Association’s outstanding educator award. He is a member of the Faculty Colloquium on Excellence in Teaching and Learning, or FACET.

Scott Jones, executive vice chancellor for academic affairs, congratulated Darr.

“Chris has a long record of success as a leader at IU Kokomo,” he said. “We have an outstanding School of Humanities and Social Sciences, and I look forward to seeing even greater accomplishments under his leadership as dean.”

Darr joined IU Kokomo’s faculty in 2006. He earned a Ph.D. from Purdue University, a Master of Arts from Marshall University, Huntington, West Virginia; and a Bachelor of Science from West Virginia State College, Institute, West Virginia.

