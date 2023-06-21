IU Kokomo honors May 2023 graduates

KOKOMO, Ind. — Indiana University Kokomo congratulates the 317 students who earned degrees in May 2023. The graduates represent 34 Indiana counties, six states, and Canada. Graduates are listed by hometown.
Those who earned degrees include:
Alexandria
Abigail Kay Gross, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Amboy
Dakotia Makenzie Bowland, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Aurora
Jonathan Evan Hartford Sanders, Bachelor of General Studies
Avon
Lina Ahmed, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Zachary Alan Rinehart, Bachelor of Science in Business
Bloomington
Hayden P. Duvall, Bachelor of Arts
Lauren Desiree Miller, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Bringhurst
Morgan Paige Clark, Bachelor of Science in Education, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science
Brownstown
Matthew Stuckwisch, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
Bunker Hill
Logan Nicholas Smith, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry
Corey Joseph Oaf, Bachelor of Science in Informatics
Burnettsville
Obadiah Jones, Bachelor of Science in Education
Camby
Rebecca Ivy Gerstorff, Bachelor of Science in Applied Health Science
Connor McComb Hurt, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management
Carmel
Dawn Ellington, Master of Science in Nursing
Madison Alexandria Looker, Associate of Science in Radiography
Andrea Emeli Santiago, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism
Mikayla Anne Tosiff Tom, Bachelor of Science in Business
Cicero
Luke Andrew Barnes, Bachelor of General Studies
Seth A. Handy, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Columbus
Tierra Nicole Miller, Bachelor of Science in Sociology
Connersville
Laina McKay Fields, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Cutler
Erinn Saylor, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Decatur
Brandon Bultemeier, Bachelor of Science in Business
Denver
Austin Bradly Carter, Bachelor of Science in Business
Edwardsburg, Michigan
Jocelyn Hack, Associate of Science in Radiography
Elwood
Garrett Michael Elder, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Edward Warren, Bachelor of Science in Business
Fairmount
Emily Hood, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
Fishers
Christopher Hon Cha, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Zachary Cole Spillman, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Amos M. Kangau, Master of Science in Nursing
Flora
Anne Katherine Kissel, Bachelor of Arts
Tanya Robinson, Associate of Science in Radiography
Alisyn Raylee Scott, Associate of Science in Radiography
Emily Scott, Associate of Science in Radiography
Fort Wayne
Hannah L. Gaerte, Bachelor of Science in Education
Alexander C. Leavell, Master of Arts, Graduate Certificate in Language and Literature
Adhir Narendra Patel, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
Lanie Irene Pocock, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Fortville
Ellie-Marie Ann Hendrickson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Frankfort
Jessica Ann Akard, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jalynn Kidwell, Bachelor of Science in Education
Allison K. Larson, Bachelor of Science in Business
Zoe Pearl Martin, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Serena Nicole Morgan, Bachelor of Science in Education
Chassidy Jolee Russell, Bachelor of Science in Education
Anahi Santos, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Kaylea Whitcomb, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Galveston
Andrew Brady Conwell, Bachelor of Science in Business
Yazmin Pearl Louck, Bachelor of Science in Business
Katelyn M. Wise, Bachelor of Science in Sociology
Gas City
Hallie Ann Carper, Bachelor of Science in Education
Chloe R. Barney, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Greentown
Kaitlyn Alexander, Bachelor of Science in Education
Luke Taylor Catron, Bachelor of Science in Business
Allison Danielle Hanner, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
Jennifer Kay Hattabaugh, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Megan Leigh Mentis, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Rebecca Lynn Mundell, Master of Business Administration
Kayla Renee Paul, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Sydney E. Querry, Bachelor of Science in Education
Dilan Ross Ridge, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Isabel Rose Shepherd, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
Kathleen Eliza Smith, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Olivia Grace Vogl, Bachelor of Science in Education
Catherine Marie White, Bachelor of Fine Arts
Greenwood
Zachery Patrick Carmean, Bachelor of General Studies
Hope
Jadalen Amanda Asher, Bachelor of Science in Spanish
Indianapolis
Mariama Cire Bah, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Joshua Oyeyemo Balogun, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Tyler Highbaugh, Master of Business Administration
Emily Kay Leak, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Skyler Clayton Lehner, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Joshua Donald Unland, Bachelor of Science in Biology
Kempton
Joseph Nathanial Hackett, Bachelor of Science in Biology
Paul Allen Reehling Jr., Bachelor of Science in Education
Kokomo
Kaylie Elizabeth Rose Abriani, Bachelor of Science in Sociology
Carter Stephen Adkins, Bachelor of Science in Education, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics
Brianna R. Ayres, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jacob Andrew Batchelor, Bachelor of Science in Informatics
Andrew J. Bell, Bachelor of Fine Arts
Sara G. Benson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Courtney L. Brackett, Bachelor of Science in Education, Bachelor of Science in Sociology
Logan Benson Brittain, Bachelor of Science in Education
Kara Denise Brown, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Averi Landrum Brunk, Bachelor of Fine Arts
Ashley Christine Bryant, Master of Science in Nursing
Brennan Christopher Buchanan, Bachelor of Science in Informatics
Nicole Lauryn Burke, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Maryann Bush, Bachelor of General Studies
James Cesare, Master of Science in Nursing
Barrington Walker Christopher, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management
Mariah N. Clark, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Emily Reneigh Conyers, Bachelor of Science in Business
David Andrew Curtis, Bachelor of Fine Arts
Lora Dillman, Master of Science in Nursing
Noah A. Dowden, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management
Drake Anthony Edwards, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Dustin Robert Farrer, Bachelor of Science in Business
Veronica L. Fiscus, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management
Kelly Marie Foreit, Master of Science in Nursing
Rachel M. Foster, Bachelor of General Studies
Kathia Garcia, Bachelor of Arts
Katherine Gauthier Gauthier, Bachelor of Science in Business
Henderson Clayton Glover, Bachelor of General Studies
Tinelle Jean Groover, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Wesley Matthew Grove, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Jacob Chandler Guy, Bachelor of Science in Business
Lindsey Hall, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Anielise N. Harris, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Benjamin Harris, Bachelor of Science in Business
Hannah Nicole Haworth, Bachelor of Science in Informatics
Amy Henderson, Master of Science in Education
Megan Breanne Henry, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, Certificate in Homeland Security/Emergency Management
Haiden Laine Hiatt, Bachelor of Science in Business
Mary Inger Hogsett, Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Tanner J. Hunt, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Noah Ethan Hurlock, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Cybil Ellen Johnson, Bachelor of Fine Arts
Christi M. Keller, Master of Science in Education
Gabrielle Cheyenne Killebrew, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Colton Drake Kimbrough, Bachelor of Science in Business
Casey Braden Lawson, Bachelor of Science in Education
Casey Elizabeth Lechner, Bachelor of Science in Education
Grace E. Lefler, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Christian Hunter Lewis, Bachelor of Arts
Molly Shannon Lewis, Bachelor of Science in Business
Eric Lucas, Bachelor of General Studies
Stephen Michael Markley, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry
Kelsey Paige Martin, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Nicholas Antonio Martino, Bachelor of Science in Business
Brooke Lynn May, Bachelor of Science in Education
Kelci Rae McKay, Bachelor of Fine Arts
Morgan Nicole Miller, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Zebulon Thomas Murray, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Trista Lou Cinda Nichole Nance, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism
Sarah Alice Napier, Bachelor of Arts
Zachary Ellis Neighbors, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Santana Maria Nixon, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism
Gabrielle Marie Orlando, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Landry Reece Ozmun, Master of Business Administration
Ava Clare Page, Bachelor of Arts
Daniel J. Parvin, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Sydney Pattison, Bachelor of Science in Business
Claire E. Pepka, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
Darian J. Porch, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism
Lorelei Aubrey Porter, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Harley Pugh, Bachelor of Science in Business
Amanda Faye Purcell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Sierra Lynn Pyle, Bachelor of Science in Business
Tyler J. Reed, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Danielle Marie Runda, Master of Public Management
Alissa Claire Russell, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism
Megan Danielle Scott, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Grace Isabella Smith, Associate of Science in Radiography
Emma Lee Earline Snyder, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Kelcey David Snyder, Master of Business Administration
Aaron Michael Stanley, Bachelor of Science in Communication
Shelby Stern, Bachelor of General Studies
Ariel B. Stevens, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Ashley Story, Bachelor of Science in Sociology
Kayla Mckenzie Stout, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Pia Strong, Master of Science in Nursing
Casey William Switzer, Bachelor of Science in Business
Samantha L. Tann, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Maya J. Vandergriff, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Dajah Shafawn Walker, Bachelor of Science in Education
Kaylee Colleen Weeks, Bachelor of Science in Communication
Sean D. Witter, Bachelor of Science in Communication
Megan Michelle Zurcher, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
La Fontaine
Courtney Michelle Andrick, Bachelor of Science in Education
Leshly Lopez Martinez, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Courtlin Isabelle Poe, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Kloe Robyn Smith, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Lafayette
Christine E. Biang, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
Virginia Edgman, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Carlie Lynn Elston, Master of Science in Nursing
Karli Hession, Master of Science in Nursing
Shaton Doloris Hill, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
Hailey Lynne Law, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Melany Joann Minjares, Associate of Science in Radiography
Macie Renae Moon, Bachelor of Science in Business
Sarah Owens, Graduate Certificate in Language and Literature
Lake Wylie, South Carolina
Zach Lakovich, Bachelor of General Studies
Lapel
Luke Patrick Richardson, Bachelor of Science in Business
Lebanon
Jenny Garst, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Logansport
Savannah Besimah Adair, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jared Kyle Allen, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Anthony But Carden, Bachelor of Science in Education
Abigail Nicole Coryea, Bachelor of Science in Education
Eridania L. Diaz Amaro, Bachelor of Science in Applied Health Science
Laura Jean Finn, Master of Science in Nursing
Vanessa L. Garcia, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Maggie Jolee Hopper, Bachelor of Science in Education
Curtis Todd Dong Kook Hubenthal, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Michael Jael Larios, Bachelor of Fine Arts
Kylee Paige Lindsey, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Wendy Sandoval Nunez, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Mellenie M. Pearson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Tucker Platt, Bachelor of Science in Business
Bryce Michael Reish, Bachelor of Science in Business
Natalya Marie Reynoso, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Mitchelle Rodriguez, Bachelor of Science in Education
Elizabeth Paige Smith, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Marion
Tanner Ballinger, Bachelor of Science in Business
Lily Mae Davis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Trey Jordan Eskridge, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Brandon Hewitt, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Shianna Hobbs, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Emma M. Jentes, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism
Matthew Conner Lakes, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science
Kayli Parker, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Ashley N. Pence, Bachelor of Science in Sociology
Madison Lee Taylor, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Miami, Florida
Rasoul Khaledi, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Middletown
Kathryn Rose Cole, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Richard Dylan Cole, Bachelor of Science in Education
Monticello
Kyonga Dawn Byrd, Bachelor of Applied Science
Nicole Lynn Mendel, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Muncie
Katelyn Grace Leonhard, Bachelor of Science in Biology
New Richmond
Riley James Brown, Bachelor of Science in Education, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science
Newmarket, Ontario, Canada
Brandon Lee Clarke, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Noblesville
Seth Valentine Calvert, Bachelor of Arts
Austin Douglas Carie, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Megan Dorsch, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Kyle David Earl, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Xavier David Hines, Bachelor of Science in Business
Lia Grace Roudebush, Bachelor of Science in Business
Kaitlyn Nicole Sams, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Archie Joesph Tarzwell, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science
Olivia Caryn Terry, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry
Jasmine Paige Wilson, Bachelor of Arts
Tyler Zachary Zerbe, Master of Arts, Graduate Certificate in Language and Literature
North Manchester
Ashlynn Daun Kline, Bachelor of Science in Education
Halie Renee Wampler, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
Peru
Anbrea Piper Adams, Bachelor of Science in Education
Jose Ramon Bojorquez, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, Certificate in Homeland Security/Emergency Management
Katherine Louise Day, Bachelor of Science in Business
Kyle River Emelio, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science
Kerri Anne Gaumer, Bachelor of General Studies
Alanna Michelle Hale, Bachelor of General Studies
Brandi Jones, Master of Business Administration
Faith Truax, Bachelor of General Studies
Braxton Matthew Wilhelm, Bachelor of Science in Education
Reynolds
Ryanna Marie Criswell, Bachelor of Science in Education
Rising Sun, Maryland
Jennifer Marie McKaughan, Bachelor of General Studies
Roann
Jessika Krom, Bachelor of Science in Education
Rochester
Aleksandr Andrianov, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jace Dean Bixler, Bachelor of General Studies
Kristyn L. Childers, Bachelor of General Studies
Mason Copeland, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management
Jennifer L. Sheets, Bachelor of Science in Public Administration
Bailey Lynn VanMeter, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Rossville
Allyson Dunk, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Royal Center
Nicole Jean Houk, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Cassidy Faye Morris, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Malori Kristine Von Tobel, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Russiaville
Skylar Leigh Anthony, Bachelor of Arts
Carlie Mae Campbell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Coralyn M. Cregar, Bachelor of Science in Business
Emilee Nicole Cregar, Bachelor of Science in Education
Macaela Renee Irons, Associate of Science in Radiography
Logan James Mace, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Madison Elaine Middleton, Associate of Science in Radiography
Alyssa Marie Moon, Master of Science in Nursing
Hayden Trevor Turner, Bachelor of Science in Communication
Salem
Matthew Bert Adkins, Master of Arts, Graduate Certificate in Language and Literature
Sharpsville
Taylor Bubp, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Christian K. O’Donnell, Master of Science in Criminal Justice and Public Safety
Sims
Korinne Ann Perkins, Bachelor of General Studies
Sugar Land, Texas
Naomi Ibukun Fakolade, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Summitville
Ashley Renee Honeycutt, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Blayklee K. Stitt, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Swayzee
Owen Nash Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Business
Olivia Middlesworth, Bachelor of Arts
Sweetser
Matthew Lamar Hershberger, Bachelor of Science in Business
Syracuse
Casey Breann Schroeder, Bachelor of Science in Business
Templeton
Kelsey Lynn Coffman, Bachelor of Science in Education
Terre Haute
Debora E. Long, Master of Science in Nursing
Tipton
Makayla Lynn Dane, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Adam Kent Dell, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management
Emily Helane Nichols Goforth, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Kimberly Ann-Nicole Hearn, Bachelor of Science in Business
Sharee Lynn Knotts, Associate of Science in Radiography
Justin Lee Reed, Master of Business Administration
Jake Donavan Earl Scheffler, Bachelor of General Studies
Nathan Douglas Slack, Bachelor of Science in Communication
Alexander Townsend, Bachelor of Fine Arts
Leland Andrew Weekly, Bachelor of Science in Informatics
Uniondale
Trina Michelle Marks, Master of Science in Nursing
Wabash
Tonya Renee Brown, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
Payton Thomas Deeter, Bachelor of Science in Business
Trinnity Jo Mitchell, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Daisy Wren Sparks, Bachelor of Arts
Hope Olivia Unger, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
Walton
Makayla Ann Carden, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Megan Nicole Dishon, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Kenzie Taylor Jones, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Lauren Kay Mcleland, Bachelor of Science in Education
Wesley Merritt, Bachelor of Arts
Kaylin Alexis Silcox, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Bailey Paige Young, Bachelor of Science in Business
Warren
Sonya Harrison, Master of Science in Nursing
Kendra Kathlene Pinkerton, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
West Lafayette
Jaden Simpson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Catherine Teresa Stahly,Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Westfield
Savanna Taylor Crabtree, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Jordan Paige Majors, Bachelor of Applied Science
Marcus Amoah Mensah, Bachelor of Science in Biology
Gregory Allen Stone, Bachelor of Science in Informatics
Whitestown
Brooke Ann Hendricks, Bachelor of Fine Arts
Windfall
Emily M. Byers, Bachelor of Science in Education
Emily M. Cage, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jaide Nicole Cassity, Bachelor of Science in Business
Ashley J. Strunk, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Yukon, Oklahoma
Darriyn Hackbarth, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
