IU Kokomo honors May 2023 graduates

KOKOMO, Ind. — Indiana University Kokomo congratulates the 317 students who earned degrees in May 2023. The graduates represent 34 Indiana counties, six states, and Canada. Graduates are listed by hometown.

Those who earned degrees include:

Alexandria

Abigail Kay Gross, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Amboy

Dakotia Makenzie Bowland, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Aurora

Jonathan Evan Hartford Sanders, Bachelor of General Studies

Avon

Lina Ahmed, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Zachary Alan Rinehart, Bachelor of Science in Business

Bloomington

Hayden P. Duvall, Bachelor of Arts

Lauren Desiree Miller, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Bringhurst

Morgan Paige Clark, Bachelor of Science in Education, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science

Brownstown

Matthew Stuckwisch, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology

Bunker Hill

Logan Nicholas Smith, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry

Corey Joseph Oaf, Bachelor of Science in Informatics

Burnettsville

Obadiah Jones, Bachelor of Science in Education

Camby

Rebecca Ivy Gerstorff, Bachelor of Science in Applied Health Science

Connor McComb Hurt, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management

Carmel

Dawn Ellington, Master of Science in Nursing

Madison Alexandria Looker, Associate of Science in Radiography

Andrea Emeli Santiago, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism

Mikayla Anne Tosiff Tom, Bachelor of Science in Business

Cicero

Luke Andrew Barnes, Bachelor of General Studies

Seth A. Handy, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Columbus

Tierra Nicole Miller, Bachelor of Science in Sociology

Connersville

Laina McKay Fields, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Cutler

Erinn Saylor, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Decatur

Brandon Bultemeier, Bachelor of Science in Business

Denver

Austin Bradly Carter, Bachelor of Science in Business

Edwardsburg, Michigan

Jocelyn Hack, Associate of Science in Radiography

Elwood

Garrett Michael Elder, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Edward Warren, Bachelor of Science in Business

Fairmount

Emily Hood, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology

Fishers

Christopher Hon Cha, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Zachary Cole Spillman, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Amos M. Kangau, Master of Science in Nursing

Flora

Anne Katherine Kissel, Bachelor of Arts

Tanya Robinson, Associate of Science in Radiography

Alisyn Raylee Scott, Associate of Science in Radiography

Emily Scott, Associate of Science in Radiography

Fort Wayne

Hannah L. Gaerte, Bachelor of Science in Education

Alexander C. Leavell, Master of Arts, Graduate Certificate in Language and Literature

Adhir Narendra Patel, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology

Lanie Irene Pocock, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Fortville

Ellie-Marie Ann Hendrickson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Frankfort

Jessica Ann Akard, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Jalynn Kidwell, Bachelor of Science in Education

Allison K. Larson, Bachelor of Science in Business

Zoe Pearl Martin, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Serena Nicole Morgan, Bachelor of Science in Education

Chassidy Jolee Russell, Bachelor of Science in Education

Anahi Santos, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Kaylea Whitcomb, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Galveston

Andrew Brady Conwell, Bachelor of Science in Business

Yazmin Pearl Louck, Bachelor of Science in Business

Katelyn M. Wise, Bachelor of Science in Sociology

Gas City

Hallie Ann Carper, Bachelor of Science in Education

Chloe R. Barney, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Greentown

Kaitlyn Alexander, Bachelor of Science in Education

Luke Taylor Catron, Bachelor of Science in Business

Allison Danielle Hanner, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology

Jennifer Kay Hattabaugh, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Megan Leigh Mentis, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Rebecca Lynn Mundell, Master of Business Administration

Kayla Renee Paul, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Sydney E. Querry, Bachelor of Science in Education

Dilan Ross Ridge, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Isabel Rose Shepherd, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology

Kathleen Eliza Smith, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Olivia Grace Vogl, Bachelor of Science in Education

Catherine Marie White, Bachelor of Fine Arts

Greenwood

Zachery Patrick Carmean, Bachelor of General Studies

Hope

Jadalen Amanda Asher, Bachelor of Science in Spanish

Indianapolis

Mariama Cire Bah, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Joshua Oyeyemo Balogun, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Tyler Highbaugh, Master of Business Administration

Emily Kay Leak, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Skyler Clayton Lehner, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Joshua Donald Unland, Bachelor of Science in Biology

Kempton

Joseph Nathanial Hackett, Bachelor of Science in Biology

Paul Allen Reehling Jr., Bachelor of Science in Education

Kokomo

Kaylie Elizabeth Rose Abriani, Bachelor of Science in Sociology

Carter Stephen Adkins, Bachelor of Science in Education, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics

Brianna R. Ayres, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Jacob Andrew Batchelor, Bachelor of Science in Informatics

Andrew J. Bell, Bachelor of Fine Arts

Sara G. Benson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Courtney L. Brackett, Bachelor of Science in Education, Bachelor of Science in Sociology

Logan Benson Brittain, Bachelor of Science in Education

Kara Denise Brown, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Averi Landrum Brunk, Bachelor of Fine Arts

Ashley Christine Bryant, Master of Science in Nursing

Brennan Christopher Buchanan, Bachelor of Science in Informatics

Nicole Lauryn Burke, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Maryann Bush, Bachelor of General Studies

James Cesare, Master of Science in Nursing

Barrington Walker Christopher, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management

Mariah N. Clark, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Emily Reneigh Conyers, Bachelor of Science in Business

David Andrew Curtis, Bachelor of Fine Arts

Lora Dillman, Master of Science in Nursing

Noah A. Dowden, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management

Drake Anthony Edwards, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Dustin Robert Farrer, Bachelor of Science in Business

Veronica L. Fiscus, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management

Kelly Marie Foreit, Master of Science in Nursing

Rachel M. Foster, Bachelor of General Studies

Kathia Garcia, Bachelor of Arts

Katherine Gauthier Gauthier, Bachelor of Science in Business

Henderson Clayton Glover, Bachelor of General Studies

Tinelle Jean Groover, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Wesley Matthew Grove, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Jacob Chandler Guy, Bachelor of Science in Business

Lindsey Hall, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Anielise N. Harris, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Benjamin Harris, Bachelor of Science in Business

Hannah Nicole Haworth, Bachelor of Science in Informatics

Amy Henderson, Master of Science in Education

Megan Breanne Henry, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, Certificate in Homeland Security/Emergency Management

Haiden Laine Hiatt, Bachelor of Science in Business

Mary Inger Hogsett, Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Tanner J. Hunt, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Noah Ethan Hurlock, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Cybil Ellen Johnson, Bachelor of Fine Arts

Christi M. Keller, Master of Science in Education

Gabrielle Cheyenne Killebrew, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Colton Drake Kimbrough, Bachelor of Science in Business

Casey Braden Lawson, Bachelor of Science in Education

Casey Elizabeth Lechner, Bachelor of Science in Education

Grace E. Lefler, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Christian Hunter Lewis, Bachelor of Arts

Molly Shannon Lewis, Bachelor of Science in Business

Eric Lucas, Bachelor of General Studies

Stephen Michael Markley, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry

Kelsey Paige Martin, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Nicholas Antonio Martino, Bachelor of Science in Business

Brooke Lynn May, Bachelor of Science in Education

Kelci Rae McKay, Bachelor of Fine Arts

Morgan Nicole Miller, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Zebulon Thomas Murray, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Trista Lou Cinda Nichole Nance, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism

Sarah Alice Napier, Bachelor of Arts

Zachary Ellis Neighbors, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Santana Maria Nixon, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism

Gabrielle Marie Orlando, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Landry Reece Ozmun, Master of Business Administration

Ava Clare Page, Bachelor of Arts

Daniel J. Parvin, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Sydney Pattison, Bachelor of Science in Business

Claire E. Pepka, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology

Darian J. Porch, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism

Lorelei Aubrey Porter, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Harley Pugh, Bachelor of Science in Business

Amanda Faye Purcell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Sierra Lynn Pyle, Bachelor of Science in Business

Tyler J. Reed, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Danielle Marie Runda, Master of Public Management

Alissa Claire Russell, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism

Megan Danielle Scott, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Grace Isabella Smith, Associate of Science in Radiography

Emma Lee Earline Snyder, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Kelcey David Snyder, Master of Business Administration

Aaron Michael Stanley, Bachelor of Science in Communication

Shelby Stern, Bachelor of General Studies

Ariel B. Stevens, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Ashley Story, Bachelor of Science in Sociology

Kayla Mckenzie Stout, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Pia Strong, Master of Science in Nursing

Casey William Switzer, Bachelor of Science in Business

Samantha L. Tann, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Maya J. Vandergriff, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Dajah Shafawn Walker, Bachelor of Science in Education

Kaylee Colleen Weeks, Bachelor of Science in Communication

Sean D. Witter, Bachelor of Science in Communication

Megan Michelle Zurcher, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

La Fontaine

Courtney Michelle Andrick, Bachelor of Science in Education

Leshly Lopez Martinez, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Courtlin Isabelle Poe, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Kloe Robyn Smith, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Lafayette

Christine E. Biang, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology

Virginia Edgman, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Carlie Lynn Elston, Master of Science in Nursing

Karli Hession, Master of Science in Nursing

Shaton Doloris Hill, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology

Hailey Lynne Law, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Melany Joann Minjares, Associate of Science in Radiography

Macie Renae Moon, Bachelor of Science in Business

Sarah Owens, Graduate Certificate in Language and Literature

Lake Wylie, South Carolina

Zach Lakovich, Bachelor of General Studies

Lapel

Luke Patrick Richardson, Bachelor of Science in Business

Lebanon

Jenny Garst, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Logansport

Savannah Besimah Adair, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Jared Kyle Allen, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Anthony But Carden, Bachelor of Science in Education

Abigail Nicole Coryea, Bachelor of Science in Education

Eridania L. Diaz Amaro, Bachelor of Science in Applied Health Science

Laura Jean Finn, Master of Science in Nursing

Vanessa L. Garcia, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Maggie Jolee Hopper, Bachelor of Science in Education

Curtis Todd Dong Kook Hubenthal, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Michael Jael Larios, Bachelor of Fine Arts

Kylee Paige Lindsey, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Wendy Sandoval Nunez, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Mellenie M. Pearson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Tucker Platt, Bachelor of Science in Business

Bryce Michael Reish, Bachelor of Science in Business

Natalya Marie Reynoso, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Mitchelle Rodriguez, Bachelor of Science in Education

Elizabeth Paige Smith, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Marion

Tanner Ballinger, Bachelor of Science in Business

Lily Mae Davis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Trey Jordan Eskridge, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Brandon Hewitt, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Shianna Hobbs, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Emma M. Jentes, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism

Matthew Conner Lakes, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science

Kayli Parker, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Ashley N. Pence, Bachelor of Science in Sociology

Madison Lee Taylor, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Miami, Florida

Rasoul Khaledi, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Middletown

Kathryn Rose Cole, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Richard Dylan Cole, Bachelor of Science in Education

Monticello

Kyonga Dawn Byrd, Bachelor of Applied Science

Nicole Lynn Mendel, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Muncie

Katelyn Grace Leonhard, Bachelor of Science in Biology

New Richmond

Riley James Brown, Bachelor of Science in Education, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science

Newmarket, Ontario, Canada

Brandon Lee Clarke, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Noblesville

Seth Valentine Calvert, Bachelor of Arts

Austin Douglas Carie, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Megan Dorsch, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Kyle David Earl, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Xavier David Hines, Bachelor of Science in Business

Lia Grace Roudebush, Bachelor of Science in Business

Kaitlyn Nicole Sams, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Archie Joesph Tarzwell, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science

Olivia Caryn Terry, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry

Jasmine Paige Wilson, Bachelor of Arts

Tyler Zachary Zerbe, Master of Arts, Graduate Certificate in Language and Literature

North Manchester

Ashlynn Daun Kline, Bachelor of Science in Education

Halie Renee Wampler, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology

Peru

Anbrea Piper Adams, Bachelor of Science in Education

Jose Ramon Bojorquez, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, Certificate in Homeland Security/Emergency Management

Katherine Louise Day, Bachelor of Science in Business

Kyle River Emelio, Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science

Kerri Anne Gaumer, Bachelor of General Studies

Alanna Michelle Hale, Bachelor of General Studies

Brandi Jones, Master of Business Administration

Faith Truax, Bachelor of General Studies

Braxton Matthew Wilhelm, Bachelor of Science in Education

Reynolds

Ryanna Marie Criswell, Bachelor of Science in Education

Rising Sun, Maryland

Jennifer Marie McKaughan, Bachelor of General Studies

Roann

Jessika Krom, Bachelor of Science in Education

Rochester

Aleksandr Andrianov, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Jace Dean Bixler, Bachelor of General Studies

Kristyn L. Childers, Bachelor of General Studies

Mason Copeland, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management

Jennifer L. Sheets, Bachelor of Science in Public Administration

Bailey Lynn VanMeter, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Rossville

Allyson Dunk, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Royal Center

Nicole Jean Houk, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Cassidy Faye Morris, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Malori Kristine Von Tobel, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Russiaville

Skylar Leigh Anthony, Bachelor of Arts

Carlie Mae Campbell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Coralyn M. Cregar, Bachelor of Science in Business

Emilee Nicole Cregar, Bachelor of Science in Education

Macaela Renee Irons, Associate of Science in Radiography

Logan James Mace, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Madison Elaine Middleton, Associate of Science in Radiography

Alyssa Marie Moon, Master of Science in Nursing

Hayden Trevor Turner, Bachelor of Science in Communication

Salem

Matthew Bert Adkins, Master of Arts, Graduate Certificate in Language and Literature

Sharpsville

Taylor Bubp, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Christian K. O’Donnell, Master of Science in Criminal Justice and Public Safety

Sims

Korinne Ann Perkins, Bachelor of General Studies

Sugar Land, Texas

Naomi Ibukun Fakolade, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Summitville

Ashley Renee Honeycutt, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Blayklee K. Stitt, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Swayzee

Owen Nash Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Business

Olivia Middlesworth, Bachelor of Arts

Sweetser

Matthew Lamar Hershberger, Bachelor of Science in Business

Syracuse

Casey Breann Schroeder, Bachelor of Science in Business

Templeton

Kelsey Lynn Coffman, Bachelor of Science in Education

Terre Haute

Debora E. Long, Master of Science in Nursing

Tipton

Makayla Lynn Dane, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Adam Kent Dell, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management

Emily Helane Nichols Goforth, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Kimberly Ann-Nicole Hearn, Bachelor of Science in Business

Sharee Lynn Knotts, Associate of Science in Radiography

Justin Lee Reed, Master of Business Administration

Jake Donavan Earl Scheffler, Bachelor of General Studies

Nathan Douglas Slack, Bachelor of Science in Communication

Alexander Townsend, Bachelor of Fine Arts

Leland Andrew Weekly, Bachelor of Science in Informatics

Uniondale

Trina Michelle Marks, Master of Science in Nursing

Wabash

Tonya Renee Brown, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology

Payton Thomas Deeter, Bachelor of Science in Business

Trinnity Jo Mitchell, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Daisy Wren Sparks, Bachelor of Arts

Hope Olivia Unger, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology

Walton

Makayla Ann Carden, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Megan Nicole Dishon, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Kenzie Taylor Jones, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Lauren Kay Mcleland, Bachelor of Science in Education

Wesley Merritt, Bachelor of Arts

Kaylin Alexis Silcox, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Bailey Paige Young, Bachelor of Science in Business

Warren

Sonya Harrison, Master of Science in Nursing

Kendra Kathlene Pinkerton, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

West Lafayette

Jaden Simpson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Catherine Teresa Stahly,Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Westfield

Savanna Taylor Crabtree, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Jordan Paige Majors, Bachelor of Applied Science

Marcus Amoah Mensah, Bachelor of Science in Biology

Gregory Allen Stone, Bachelor of Science in Informatics

Whitestown

Brooke Ann Hendricks, Bachelor of Fine Arts

Windfall

Emily M. Byers, Bachelor of Science in Education

Emily M. Cage, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Jaide Nicole Cassity, Bachelor of Science in Business

Ashley J. Strunk, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Yukon, Oklahoma

Darriyn Hackbarth, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Education is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.