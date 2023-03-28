Area high schools join partnership for students to earn college credit

Students walk through the quad

KOKOMO, Ind. — Four area school corporations have joined a partnership with Indiana University Kokomo to help students earn general education college credits while in high school.

Students from Frankton High School, Northfield High School, Northwestern High School, Southwood High School, and Western High School can now complete 30 hours of coursework, with additional support including financial aid education, career development, and career exploration through IU Kokomo’s participation in the Indiana Commission for Higher Education’s Indiana College Core Certificate (ICC) program.

Tim Drake, chief academic officer for the Metropolitan School District of Wabash County, which includes Northfield and Southwood high schools, is pleased to offer the program.

“MSD Wabash is excited to partner with Indiana University Kokomo to build upon our strong pathway, preparing those students heading to college after school for success,” he said.

Sarah Byrd, IU Kokomo’s ICC program director, said students who complete the program through the campus have guaranteed admission to each IU regional campus.

“The ICC opens the doors for students to access dual credit work, to graduate not only with a high school diploma, but a start on their higher education,” she said. “It benefits not only the students, but also our region and state, as they begin higher education earlier and further develop their skills.”

Another benefit is that a student who earns the ICC from one Indiana public post-secondary institution and later enrolls at another will not be required to complete the ICC requirements at the second institution.

Byrd works with schools to create an individualized plan, utilizing Advanced College Project classes already taught by high school faculty, and adding options for students to take IU Kokomo classes on campus or online.

Central Catholic High School, Frontier High School, Taylor High School, Tipton High School, and Yorktown High School partnered with IU Kokomo starting in the fall 2022 semester.

School leaders interested in partnering with IU Kokomo to offer the ICC may contact Byrd at snbyrd@iuk.edu.

