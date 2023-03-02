High school artwork featured in new Gallery exhibition

Eight students stand in a line with certificates

KOKOMO, Ind. — Artwork created by 50 north central Indiana juniors and seniors is showcased in the annual Indiana University Kokomo Art Gallery’s High School Art Exhibition.

The exhibition opened Wednesday (March 1) with an awards ceremony and reception, and continues through Thursday, March 30 in the Gallery.

Lori Brubaker, gallery director, said the exhibition includes drawings, paintings, mixed media, digital, sculpture, and ceramics from seven schools.

Jay Brown, Rossville High School, won best in show honors with his creation, “Crocheted Pants.”

Other winners included:

Best of 3D: Chloe Holler, Peru High School

Best of Digital Media: Marsaia McDaniel, Hinds Career Center, Elwood

Best of Drawing: Zoe Callender, Delphi Community High School

Best of Mixed Media: Megan Conner, Tri-Central High School

Best of Painting: Emma Stingley, Rossville High School

Best Concept: Aidyn Mathis, Peru High School

Honorable mention award winners included Mackenzie John, Olivia Stone, and Logan Gatliff, Peru High School; and Ava Ware and Ryan Wolf, Rossville High School.

Additional artists participating included:

Elwood High School: Kennedy Perrin, Elijah Keith, Nikki Ploughe, Hayleigh Christian, Brianna Lane, McKenzie Tunnell, Savannah Garcia, John Conant, and Jenna Vasquez

Hinds Career Center, Elwood: Alex Faux and Kolten Sherill

Delphi Community High School: Kate Broadstreet, Caitlyn Snavely, Ella Hudson, Lacey Pickering, Bethany Yoder, and Lilly Holston

Peru High School: Kara Baker, Araya Raulerson, Esme Flores, Elle Smith, Loulou Sanceau, Tel Smith, and Caitlyn Miller

Tri-Central High School: Owen Widrup, Kymarra Sams, Sophie Parton, Natalie Garrity, Toriana Garmon, and Emma ConradLogansport High School: Claire Buck and Senta Heishman

Rossville High School: Rileigh Younker, Keegan Smith, Cayden Oakes, Veronica Hamilton, Mariana Alanis Pratt, and Chris Raber

The exhibit is free and open to the public in the Gallery, in the IU Kokomo Library Building, 2300 S. Washington St. Free parking is available on campus.

The IU Kokomo Art Gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and closed Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

For more information about the IU Kokomo Art Gallery’s, visit iuk.edu/gallery.

