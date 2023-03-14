IU Kokomo, Community Howard partnership creates pipeline for nurses

IU Kokomo and Community Howard Regional Health logos

KOKOMO, Ind. — Nurses will graduate ready to begin their careers with expanded patient care experience, thanks to a new Nursing Academy created in partnership between Indiana University Kokomo and Community Howard Regional Health.

Students graduating from IU Kokomo’s School of Nursing and Allied Health Professions (SNAHP) Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program in December 2023 may apply for the Academy by the end of day March 20. Those selected will work in a paid intern role after their second clinical semester, with regular mentoring and coaching with Nursing Academy leaders. This model will allow the students to gain experience while completing their degrees.

Nursing Academy students will receive a $10,000 scholarship provided by the Community Howard Regional Health Foundation during their final semester of school, in return for a two-year commitment to work for the hospital as a registered nurse upon graduation.

Dean Susan Hendricks said the Academy gives nursing students the chance to earn scholarship money while exploring career opportunities at the local hospital. She added that students often need the most financial help as they near the finish line of their education and applauded the scholarship opportunity.

“Community Howard Regional Health is going to invest in these students, take them under their wing, and help them find the right place to begin their careers,” she said. “We appreciate that they can experience different specialties, and graduate with a better idea of where they belong in healthcare. It’s a real win for students who want to live and work in Kokomo after graduation.”

Leaders at Community Howard look forward to welcoming the nursing students to their staff.

“IU Kokomo’s School of Nursing and Allied Health Professions has a strong reputation of producing quality graduates and we are excited for this opportunity to create a new pathway for these graduates to begin their careers here at Community Howard,” said Jamie Phillippe, VP, chief nurse executive, and interim hospital administrator for Community Howard. “We look forward to supporting these academy students as they begin their clinical practice and in bringing them in to our mission to provide exceptional care here in Kokomo.”

To request an application, contact Hendricks at shendric@iu.edu.

Education is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.