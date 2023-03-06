L.E.A.D. conference offers free professional development

The word LEAD in red letters against a white background

KOKOMO, Ind. — Members of the Indiana University Kokomo Women in Business Student Association invite students and the community to its annual Learn. Empower. Achieve. Dream. (L.E.A.D.) conference set for Thursday, March 30 in the Kelley Student Center.

“The theme of our conference is professional and personal development, and making sure our attendees feel inspired to go out and achieve their dreams and be a better version of themselves,” said Ginger Slisher, club president, adding that it’s open to students of all majors, as well as the public.

“Everyone is welcome, and there will be something for everyone to take away,” said Slisher, a senior from Fulton. “Our speakers are not all business-specific, so they will relay messages that are relevant to everyone, regardless of where they are in life.”

The conference is planned by students, who choose the speaker, reserve the venue, arrange food service, prepare gifts, and create and implement a marketing plan.

Sophomore Carly Hawkins is especially interested in the lineup of speakers, noting she’s read all their biographies as she prepared marketing materials.

“They’re all really inspiring,” she said. “I can’t wait to hear their stories and their career paths, and I’m excited for everyone attending to hear them as well.”

Keynote speakers include Hannah Austin, CEO and founder of SheShatters, an expert on burnout prevention; and Anthony Juliano, speaking about the pitfalls of social media.

Registration is from 8:30 to 9 a.m. in Alumni Hall, followed by the welcome and Austin’s keynote, “How to Burn Brightly without Burning Out,” in Kresge Auditorium. Two breakout sessions will be available from 10:15 to 11:50 a.m., followed by lunch. Juliano’s keynote, “Reputation, Privacy, and the Pitfalls of Social Media,” begins at 1:05 p.m., followed by closing remarks, a networking roundtable, and professional headshots until 3 p.m.

Attendance is free, but registration is required. To register, go to go.iu.edu/4MO3.

The L.E.A.D. conference is sponsored by IU Kokomo Student Life and the School of Business, along with Sita Amba Rao, professor emerita of management, Encompass Credit Union, Ivy Tech Community College, and Bona Vista.

