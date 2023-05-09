Academic achievement noted by honor societies

A red background with the words honor society inductions 2023

KOKOMO, Ind. — More than 60 Indiana University Kokomo students and faculty were recognized for academic achievement in fields ranging from Spanish to business, and from radiologic and imaging science to psychology, with selection for national honor societies.

Six students were inducted into the Beta Gamma Sigma honorary for business. They include:

Kokomo: Eliza Barkley, Wesley Crabb, Reese Johnson

Lafayette: Mallory Johnson

Noblesville: Tonia Fetters

Wabash: Payton Deeter

Undergraduates must be in the top 10 percent of their class to be inducted, while graduate students must be in the top 20 percent.

Phi of Indiana Chapter of Alpha Kappa Delta, the International Sociology Honor Society

Nine students were inducted into the Phi of Indiana Chapter of Alpha Kappa Delta, the International Sociology Honor Society. They include:

Columbus: Tierra Nicole Miller

Gas City: Chloe Sessoms

Kokomo: Carter Stephen Adkins, Chloe Louise French Redman, Ashley Nicole Story

Russiaville: Breanna DeWeese

Sims: Korinne Ann Perkins

Tipton: Dezaray Dagey

Westfield: Zoe Brielle Evans

Eligible students must be enrolled as a major or minor in a sociology program or a program sociological in nature, be a junior, rank in the top 35 percent of their graduating class in general scholarship, have the equivalent of a 3.0 GPA in sociology classes, and have completed at least four courses in sociology.

Indiana Gamma Chapter of Lambda Nu Honor Society

Three students were inducted into the Indiana Gamma Chapter of Lambda Nu Honor Society, which rewards academic excellence in the radiologic and imaging sciences. They include:

Kokomo: Claire Pepka

North Manchester: Halie Wampler

Wabash: Tonya Brown

To be considered for membership, students must have a minimum of a 3.30 GPA and be a current member of the Indiana Society of Radiologic Technology and of the American Society of Radiologic Technology. Each one also must be an active member of the campus Medical Imaging Club.

Lambda Pi Eta for Communication Arts

Eight students were inducted into Lambda Pi Eta honorary for communication arts. They include:

Brownsburg: Mady Cochran

Kokomo: Cyrus Felger, Kaylee Weeks, Sean Witter

Peru: Jose Ramon Bojorquez-Batista

Russiaville: Emilee Cregar

Terre Haute: Andrea Saylor

Wabash: Kailynn Richardson

Students must meet national criteria to be selected, including ranking within the highest 35 percent of one’s class in general scholarship, and having a minimum 3.25 GPA in communication studies classes.

Psi Chi, the International Honor Society for Psychology

Eighteen students were honored for excellence in psychology, with induction into Psi Chi, the International Honor Society in Psychology. They include:

Cutler: Lacy Salgat

Galveston: Holly Widner

Gas City: Morghan King

Kokomo: Allison Abney, Shaylee Clark, Brenda Grimm, Shiloh Pullen, Kaelyn Vandiver

Logansport: Mallori Alder, Hannah Putt

Muncie: Emmanuelle Tano

Noblesville: Katlin Garner

Peru: Jessica Freeman, Shianne Newman

Russiaville: Zoe Damron

Sharpsville: Emma Piske

Sims: Korinne Perkins

Tipton: Cheyenna Mills

Those selected must be at least a second semester sophomore with a major or minor in psychology, and have a 3.0 GPA or higher.

Sigma Delta Pi, the Collegiate National Spanish Honor Society

Eleven students were honored for achievement in Spanish language, with induction into the Omega Upsilon chapter of Sigma Delta Pi, the collegiate national Spanish honor society. They include:

Carmel: Haydee Dunn

Frankfort: Anahi Santos, Anahi Regalado-Hernández

Hope: Jada Asher

Indianapolis: Emily Leak

Jonesboro: Siera Tietjens

Kokomo: Kaitline Martin

Logansport: Jordan Hostetler

Managua, Nicaragua: Marcelo Leiva

Marion: Madison Taylor

Westfield: Mikayla Crabtree

Those selected must have completed at least three years, or the equivalent, of college-level Spanish, with an average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale in those courses, rank in the upper 35 percent of their class, and must have completed at least three semesters of college work. Each one must also have genuine interest in Hispanic language and culture and be of good moral character.

Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing

The School of Nursing and Allied Health Professionals inducted six students into the Alpha chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing. They include:

Fortville: Jocilyn Claus

Frankfort: Elizabeth Inman

Greentown: Kathleen Smith

Kokomo: Makayla Dane

Lafayette: Hailey Law

Makkah, Saudi Arabia: Zahra Qaysi

Students must meet rigorous standards for inclusion, such as a program GPA of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, rank in the top 25 percent of the graduating class, and meet the expectation of academic integrity.

Education is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.