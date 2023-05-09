Academic achievement noted by honor societies

KOKOMO, Ind. — More than 60 Indiana University Kokomo students and faculty were recognized for academic achievement in fields ranging from Spanish to business, and from radiologic and imaging science to psychology, with selection for national honor societies.
Six students were inducted into the Beta Gamma Sigma honorary for business. They include:
Kokomo: Eliza Barkley, Wesley Crabb, Reese Johnson
Lafayette: Mallory Johnson
Noblesville: Tonia Fetters
Wabash: Payton Deeter
Undergraduates must be in the top 10 percent of their class to be inducted, while graduate students must be in the top 20 percent.
Phi of Indiana Chapter of Alpha Kappa Delta, the International Sociology Honor Society
Nine students were inducted into the Phi of Indiana Chapter of Alpha Kappa Delta, the International Sociology Honor Society. They include:
Columbus: Tierra Nicole Miller
Gas City: Chloe Sessoms
Kokomo: Carter Stephen Adkins, Chloe Louise French Redman, Ashley Nicole Story
Russiaville: Breanna DeWeese
Sims: Korinne Ann Perkins
Tipton: Dezaray Dagey
Westfield: Zoe Brielle Evans
Eligible students must be enrolled as a major or minor in a sociology program or a program sociological in nature, be a junior, rank in the top 35 percent of their graduating class in general scholarship, have the equivalent of a 3.0 GPA in sociology classes, and have completed at least four courses in sociology.
Indiana Gamma Chapter of Lambda Nu Honor Society
Three students were inducted into the Indiana Gamma Chapter of Lambda Nu Honor Society, which rewards academic excellence in the radiologic and imaging sciences. They include:
Kokomo: Claire Pepka
North Manchester: Halie Wampler
Wabash: Tonya Brown
To be considered for membership, students must have a minimum of a 3.30 GPA and be a current member of the Indiana Society of Radiologic Technology and of the American Society of Radiologic Technology. Each one also must be an active member of the campus Medical Imaging Club.
Lambda Pi Eta for Communication Arts
Eight students were inducted into Lambda Pi Eta honorary for communication arts. They include:
Brownsburg: Mady Cochran
Kokomo: Cyrus Felger, Kaylee Weeks, Sean Witter
Peru: Jose Ramon Bojorquez-Batista
Russiaville: Emilee Cregar
Terre Haute: Andrea Saylor
Wabash: Kailynn Richardson
Students must meet national criteria to be selected, including ranking within the highest 35 percent of one’s class in general scholarship, and having a minimum 3.25 GPA in communication studies classes.
Psi Chi, the International Honor Society for Psychology
Eighteen students were honored for excellence in psychology, with induction into Psi Chi, the International Honor Society in Psychology. They include:
Cutler: Lacy Salgat
Galveston: Holly Widner
Gas City: Morghan King
Kokomo: Allison Abney, Shaylee Clark, Brenda Grimm, Shiloh Pullen, Kaelyn Vandiver
Logansport: Mallori Alder, Hannah Putt
Muncie: Emmanuelle Tano
Noblesville: Katlin Garner
Peru: Jessica Freeman, Shianne Newman
Russiaville: Zoe Damron
Sharpsville: Emma Piske
Sims: Korinne Perkins
Tipton: Cheyenna Mills
Those selected must be at least a second semester sophomore with a major or minor in psychology, and have a 3.0 GPA or higher.
Sigma Delta Pi, the Collegiate National Spanish Honor Society
Eleven students were honored for achievement in Spanish language, with induction into the Omega Upsilon chapter of Sigma Delta Pi, the collegiate national Spanish honor society. They include:
Carmel: Haydee Dunn
Frankfort: Anahi Santos, Anahi Regalado-Hernández
Hope: Jada Asher
Indianapolis: Emily Leak
Jonesboro: Siera Tietjens
Kokomo: Kaitline Martin
Logansport: Jordan Hostetler
Managua, Nicaragua: Marcelo Leiva
Marion: Madison Taylor
Westfield: Mikayla Crabtree
Those selected must have completed at least three years, or the equivalent, of college-level Spanish, with an average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale in those courses, rank in the upper 35 percent of their class, and must have completed at least three semesters of college work. Each one must also have genuine interest in Hispanic language and culture and be of good moral character.
Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing
The School of Nursing and Allied Health Professionals inducted six students into the Alpha chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing. They include:
Fortville: Jocilyn Claus
Frankfort: Elizabeth Inman
Greentown: Kathleen Smith
Kokomo: Makayla Dane
Lafayette: Hailey Law
Makkah, Saudi Arabia: Zahra Qaysi
Students must meet rigorous standards for inclusion, such as a program GPA of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, rank in the top 25 percent of the graduating class, and meet the expectation of academic integrity.
