Ceremony honors radiologic sciences graduates

A group of students pose for a picture in front of large white letters IUK

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Indiana University School of Nursing and Allied Health Professions (SNAHP) celebrated the accomplishments of its graduates in radiologic sciences at its annual recognition and pinning ceremony on Thursday (May 4).

Faculty and staff congratulated graduates in the Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology and Associate of Science in Radiography degree programs.

Christine Rassel, assistant clinical professor of radiologic sciences, began the celebration in Kresge Auditorium with a reflection on the Medical Imaging Technologists Pledge, a code of standards for the profession.

“It is with great honor that we will call you our professional peers,” she said.

Patricia Davis, clinical associate professor of radiologic sciences and medical imaging technology, offered congratulations and best wishes to the graduates on their accomplishments.

“You have learned, grown, developed professionally, made friends, and established relationships,” she said. “You have strengthened in character in ways we are sure you could not have initially imagined. We have had the distinct privilege to observe this development and are excited to watch as you embark on your next journeys.”

For Emily Hood, graduation means beginning her career in ultrasound at Ball Memorial Hospital, Muncie.

“It feels amazing, I thought it would never get here,” she said. “Graduating means I set forth some goals, and I achieved them.”

Macaela Irons and Emily Scott, who completed Associate of Science in Radiography degrees, are happy to begin their professional careers.

“We’ve worked really hard for this,” Scott said. “I’m so glad it’s finally here.”

Graduates honored included:

Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology:

Brownstown: Matt Stuckwisch

Fairmount: Emily Hood

Fort Wayne: Adhir Patel

Greentown Allison Hanner, Isabel Shepherd

Kokomo: Claire Pepka, Brittney Santiago

Lafayette: Christine Biang, Shaton Hill

North Manchester: Halie Wampler

Wabash: Tonya Brown

Associate of Science in Radiography

Carmel: Madison Looker

Edwardsburg, Michigan: Jocelyn Hack

Flora: Tanya Robinson, Ali Scott, Emily Scott

Kokomo: Grace Smith

Lafayette: Melany Minjares

Peru: Amanda Farmer

Russiaville: Macaela Irons, Madison Middleton

Tipton: Sharee Knotts

