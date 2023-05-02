Faculty earn promotions, tenure

A red background with the words 2023 promotion and tenure in white

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Indiana University Board of Trustees has approved promotion and/or tenure for 16 faculty members on the Kokomo campus.

Scott Jones, executive vice chancellor for academic affairs, commended the faculty members.

“We are proud to congratulate these outstanding faculty,” he said. “These promotions, and where appropriate, the granting of tenure, recognize the many accomplishments of these faculty and the anticipation of the future contributions they will make to the university, their disciplines, and our state.”

Those receiving promotions include:

Awny Alnusair, professor of informatics and computer science. He came to IU Kokomo in 2011. Alnusair earned a Ph.D. from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in computer science, a Master of Science in Computer Science from Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago; and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Yoarmouk University, Irbid, Jordan. Awards and honors include the IU Excellence in Research and Scholarship Award and a Trustees Teaching Award.

Sarah Heath, professor of history. She joined the faculty in 2008. She earned a Ph.D. and Master of Arts from University of Cincinnati, and a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Wooster in Ohio. Awards and honors include the Virgil Hunt Service Award, the President’s Award for Distinguished Teaching, the Claude Rich Excellence in Teaching Award, and the Chancellor’s Diversity Excellence Award. She’s a member of IU’s Faculty Academy on Excellence in Teaching (FACET). Heath also serves on the Douglass School committee, which is restoring a former Black school as a local Black history museum.

Tara Kingsley, professor of education. She came to IU Kokomo in 2012. Kingsley earned a Ph.D. in Elementary Education, Technology, Reading, and Research, a Master of Science in Elementary Education and Reading from Ball State University, and a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Purdue University. Awards and honors include the LEAP Indiana Annual Teaching Award, the Presidential Award for Teaching and Learning with Technology, the Claude Rich Excellence in Teaching Award, and the Trustees Teaching Award. She is a member of FACET.

Andrew McFarland, professor of history. He joined the faculty in 2007. McFarland earned a Ph.D. in European History and a Master of Arts in History from the University of Texas-Austin, and a Bachelor of Arts in History and Geography from University of Delaware. Awards and honors include a summer faculty fellowship and the Program for Cultural Cooperation between the Spanish Ministry of Education and American Universities. His teaching fields include Latin America, world history, Twentieth Century Europe, modern sport, modern Russia and the Soviet Union, and nationalism and mass culture.

Niki Weller, professor of sociology. She joined the faculty in 2012. Weller earned a Ph.D. in Sociology from Arizona State University; a Master of Arts in Political Science from University of Colorado; and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Spanish from University of Minnesota. Awards and honors include the IU Building Bridges Award, a research grant from the IU Racial Justice Research Fund, the Claire Rich Excellence in Teaching Award, the Trustees Teaching Award, and the Chancellor’s Diversity Excellence Award.

Michelle Westervelt, teaching professor in English. She was first an adjunct faculty member, and then joined as a full-time faculty member in 2013. Westervelt earned a Master of Arts in English from Indiana State University and a Bachelor of Arts in English from Illinois College. She is leading a two-week trip to Europe with a World War II literature class in summer 2023 and has served as director of the writing center and a senior capstone project mentor. She’s also taught in the KEY Summer Institute and January bootcamp for incoming students.

Deborah Jaworski, senior lecturer in mathematics. She joined the faculty in 2013. Jaworski earned a Master of Science in Education, Curriculum Option, from California State University, East Bay, and a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from California Polytechnic University. She’s given presentations on Creating Accessible Equations and Symbols with MathJax, Building Classroom Community on Day One, and College Tech Orientation.

Melinda Stanley, senior lecturer in public administration and health management. She joined the faculty in 2014. She earned an Ed.D. in Health Professions from A.T. Still University, Kirksville, Missouri; a Master of Public Management from Indiana University Kokomo; a Bachelor of Arts in Microbiology from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio; and a Bachelor of Arts in History from Wright State University, Dayton, Ohio. She’s received the Trustees Teaching Award and the IU Bicentennial Medallion for Service and is a member of FACET.

Stephanie Pratt, clinical associate professor of nursing. She joined the faculty in 2010. Pratt earned a Doctor of Nursing Practice from University of Indianapolis; a Master of Science in Nursing from IUPUI; and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from IU Kokomo. She’s received the Trustees Teaching Award and has led disaster triage events and a poverty simulation for nursing students.

Christine Rassel, clinical associate professor of radiologic sciences. She joined the faculty in 2016. Rassel earned a Master of Public Management from IU Kokomo; a Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology from IUPUI; and an Associate of Science in Radiography from Marian College. She’s also an ultrasound technologist at Community North Hospital, Indianapolis. Rassel is a member of the Indiana Society of Radiologic Technologists and the American Society of Radiological Technologists.

Joseph Waters, clinical associate professor of psychology. He joined the faculty in 2017. Waters earned a Ph.D. in Counseling Psychology from Purdue University, and a Master of Arts in Counseling Psychology and a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Business Administration from Ball State University. He’s received the Trustees Teaching Award and an applied learning grant. He’s also director of IU Kokomo’s Counseling and Psychological Services.

Those who were promoted and received tenure include:

Meg Galasso, associate librarian. She came to IU Kokomo in 2017. Galasso earned a Bachelor of Arts in History from DePauw University, Greencastle; and a Master of Library Science and a Master of History from IU. She is the campus information services librarian and archivist. She’s served on IU’s Committee on Historic Preservation and was chair of the Council of University Archivists. Galasso also worked on the Bicentennial Archival Development and Deployment project.

Mohammad Hossain, associate professor of chemistry. He joined the faculty in 2017. Hossain earned a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from University of Saskatchewan, Canada; and a Master of Science in Chemistry and a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Jahangirnagar University, Bangladesh. He’s received a research grant from the Academy of Science, a National Science Foundation MRI grant, summer faculty fellowships, and a grant-in-aid of faculty research.

Hong Liu, associate professor of computer science. She joined the faculty in 2017. Liu earned a Ph.D. in Computer Science and a Master of Science in Computer Science from Oklahoma State University, and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Northeastern University, China. She received a grant-in-aid of faculty research, a faculty summer research grant, a Women of the Well House grant, and an Applied Learning grant.

Mark Meng, associate professor of hospitality and tourism. He joined the faculty in 2015. Meng earned a Ph.D. in Hospitality and Tourism Management from Purdue; a Master of Science in Food Business from University College Cork, Ireland; and a Bachelor of Management in Hospitality Management from Beijing Technology and Business University, China. He’s received a Trustees Teaching Award. His research interests include food and beverage management, food culture at travel destinations, destination authenticity and culture preservation, tourist behavior and motivation, and rural tourism and community development.

Amelia Tebbe, associate professor of mathematics. She joined the faculty in 2017. She earned a Ph.D. in Mathematics from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics from St. Mary’s College of Maryland; and an Associate of Arts in General Studies from Montgomery College, Rockville, Maryland. She received a mini grant from the Center for Undergraduate Research in Mathematics and was a Project NExT Fellow.

