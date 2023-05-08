Hooding ceremony celebrates graduate students

KOKOMO, Ind. — Indiana University Kokomo celebrated the hard work and dedication of its graduate students, honoring them at the annual master’s hooding ceremony Friday (May 5).
Forty-seven students in the Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Public Management (MPM), Master of Science in Nursing (MSN), Master of Science in Education and Master of Science in Criminal Justice and Public Safety programs received the hoods that recognize them for earning advanced degrees. Each one chose a significant faculty or staff member to drape the hood before exchanging a handshake or hug.
Danielle Runda, IU Kokomo assistant registrar, chose her colleague Tara Grant, associate registrar, to present her MPM hood, noting that she continued her career while earning her graduate degree.
“I started in 2017, going to school part-time and growing my family while I was in school,” she said. “It was a lot of work, and I’m happy and proud of my accomplishment.”
Landy Ozmun said it was a great feeling to have completed his MBA.
“It’s nice to be done and know all my hard work has finally paid off,” he said. “Now, I can excel from here and kick off my career.”
He appreciated the support of his cohort.
“It’s nice to have a class that sticks together the whole time,” he said. “You meet people from day one and you’re with them throughout that experience. It’s a nice feeling to make new friends and accomplish this.”
Mallory Hunley looks forward to leading professional collaboration at work with her MSN.
“It’s definitely an accomplishment,” she said. “Having completed it, I’m going to get to spend more time with my family and will be able to perform better at my job.”
Outstanding student award winners are:
MBA: Trevor Conwell, Noblesville
MBA Stellantis cohort: Tonia Fetters, Noblesville
Master of Mental Health Counseling: Amber Beatty, Kokomo
MPM: Carly Chenoweth, Russiaville
MSN: Craig Miller, Kokomo
Graduate students earning master’s degrees include:
Master of Business Administration
Fishers: Fahad Alfaheid,Aida Alfuhed
Florissant, Missouri: Melvin Jones
Greentown: Becca Mundell
Huntington: Katie Stanley
Indianapolis: Tyler Highbaugh
Kokomo: Carleigh Feldhouse, Ramiz Hatimi, Landry Ozmun,Kimberly Rombold, Logan Smith, Kelcey Snyder, Cesar Terron
Lafayette: Brent Bellah
Logansport: Nate Miller
Noblesville:Haylie Armstrong, Trevor Conwell, Tonia Fetters
Peru:Brandi Jones, Kaitlyn Jones, Susan Rice
Westfield: Nathan Voorhis
Master of Public Management
Frankfort: Gabriela Mora Cervantes
Indianapolis: Melissa Cavaletto
Kokomo: Kehinde Edebiri, Kelly Gebhart, Danielle Runda
Peru: Cooper Wolfe
Russiaville:Carly Chenoweth
Master of Science in Education
Kokomo: Amy Henderson
Master of Science in Criminal Justice and Public Safety
Kokomo: Christian O’Donnell
Master of Science in Nursing
Carmel: Dawn Ellington
Fishers: Amos Kangau
Kokomo: Ashley Bryant, James Cesare,Lora Dillman,Kelly Foreit,Mallory Hunley, Craig Miller, Pia Strong
Lafayette:Carlie Elston, Karli Hession
Logansport: Laura Finn
Pennyville: Trina Peterson
Russiaville: Alyssa Moon
Terre Haute: Debora Long
Warren: Sonya Harrison
