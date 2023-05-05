Nursing students lauded in traditional pinning ceremony

Nursing students were honored at a traditional pinning ceremony. More pictures here.

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Indiana University School of Nursing and Allied Health Professions (SNAHP) welcomed new nurses into the profession at its annual recognition and pinning ceremony Thursday (May 4) in Havens Auditorium.

Nursing graduate Maya Vandergriff welcomed the class, faculty and staff, and family and friends, noting that the pinning ceremony is a tradition created to honor Florence Nightingale, one of the founders of nursing, in the 1860s.

“For us, this ceremony signifies the completion of the nursing program at IU Kokomo, and is our official initiation into the nursing profession,” she said. “With this, we celebrate our hard work and dedication over the past four years and our accomplishments in the nursing program.”

Dean Susan Hendricks said by participating in the ceremony, “we claim our place among the tradition of graduates who have provided exceptional nursing care and leadership throughout our history.

“Nurses bring an important ethical imperative to their work wherever we serve, and we add value wherever we work,” she said.

She noted that nursing has never been an easy profession and encouraged the graduates to take time to be part of the team, remember they’ve earned their place in the profession, practice responding to bullying with honesty and grace, and to find productive ways to cope with distress.

“Whatever your pathway in the profession, your everyday actions, words, and choices will leave behind a legacy of who you are as a nurse. Know your actions will matter a great deal to those you care for every day,” she said.

Each graduate received the IU School of Nursing BSN pin, which is unique to the university, and joined in reciting the Nursing Pledge, a code of standards for the profession.

Nicole Burke looks forward to beginning her career at Ascension St. Vincent in Indianapolis, in the trauma neuro ICU.

“I’m very excited, and ready to be done,” she said.

Emily Leak is happy to have a job lined up on the mother and baby unit at IU Health Riley Hospital for Children after graduation. The best part of school was the relationship among their class, she said.

“I feel like I’m graduating with all my best friends. It’s been hard, but we did it,” she said.

Garrett Elder, who will be a nurse in the progressive cardiac care unit at Community Heart and Vascular in Fishers, said those friendships make it hard to leave.

“It’s bittersweet because I’ve had such a great time with my friends, and now we’re all going out into the world.”

Graduates honored included:

Cicero: Seth A. Handy

Elwood: Garrett Elder

Fishers: Zachary Cole Spillman, Lanie Irene Pocock,

Fortville: Ellie-Marie Ann Hendrickson

Frankfort: Jessica Ann Davis, Zoe Pearl Martin, Kaylea Whitcomb

Gas City: Chloe R. Barney

Greentown: Kayla Renee Paul, Kate Smith

Indianapolis: Mariama Cire Bah

Ingalls: Jocilyn Claus

Kokomo: Brianna R. Ayres, Nicole Lauryn Burke, Sara G. Cooper, Makayla Lynn Dane, Lindsey Hall, AniElise N. Harris, Emily Kay Leak, Kelsey Paige Martin, Crystal N. Metz, Amanda Faye Purcell, Megan Danielle Scott, Kayla Mckenzie Stout, Maya J. Vandergriff, Megan Michelle Zurcher

Lafayette: Virginia Edgman, Hailey Law

Logansport: Savannah Besimah Adair, Vanessa L. Garcia, Mellenie M. Pearson

Marion: Brandon Hewitt, Kayli Parker, Madison Lee Taylor

Noblesville: Megan Dorsch, Lexiann M. Hines

Peru: Maegan A. Sinkovics

Rochester: Aleksandr Andrianov

Rossville: Allyson Dunk

Royal Center: Cassidy Faye Morris

Russiaville: Carlie Mae Campbell

Sharpsville: Taylor Bubp, Emily M. Cage

Summitville: Ashley Renee Honeycutt

Upland: Claire Earley

West Lafayette: Jaden E. Simpson, Catherine Teresa Stahly

Windfall: Ashley J. Strunk

