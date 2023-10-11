Join IU Kokomo for Homecoming October 24-27

Homecoming logo

KOKOMO, Ind. — Show your Cougar school spirit at Indiana University Kokomo Homecoming, October 24 to October 27.

LeeAnn Salmons, homecoming chair, invited students, alumni, faculty, staff, and community members to join in the week’s activities.

“It’s a great time to reconnect with one another and celebrate our wonderful university, and to continue to build a legacy for all to be proud of,” she said. “We are looking forward to all the events the week holds.”

All events are free but require registration.

Homecoming festivities kick off Tuesday, October 24 with the annual Angel Walk to benefit the Family Service Association of Howard County domestic violence shelter, followed by a volleyball game in the Student Activities and Events Center.

The program starts at 5:30 p.m. in Alumni Hall, with the one-mile walk around campus at 6 p.m. followed by a tailgate at the Student Activities and Events Center. Participants are invited to attend the women’s volleyball game at 7 p.m. against Saint-Mary-of-the-Woods College, wearing purple to show support for ending domestic violence. Those who participate in the walk will receive free admission to the volleyball game. Tickets are $7 each, or free for children 12 and younger.

The IU Police Department will host a hats, socks, and gloves drive during the event.

Register to attend at myiu.org/events/iukangel. For more information contact Andréa Halpin at alumni@iuk.edu or 765-455-9204.

Wednesday, October 25 features Hooray for Homecoming, with a cornhole tournament, lawn games, and the IU Kokomo Homecoming T-shirt, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Alumni Hall.

In the evening, don’t miss a performance by IU Soul Revue, at 6 p.m. in Havens Auditorium. The group is famous for dynamic performances of R&B, soul, funk, and contemporary Black popular music delivered by its commanding vocalists, powerful horn line, and tight rhythm section. Tickets are required and may be reserved at myiu.org/events/iuksoul.

Thursday October 26, come to the Pavilion for a Night at the Movies, featuring Shrek. Those attending should bring chairs, blankets, and any snacks they want. In case of inclement weather, the movie will be shown in Kresge Auditorium.

Homecoming culminates in a tailgate and volleyball match at the Student Activities and Events Center. The tailgate is from 5 to 7 p.m. with food, music, and lawn games before the 7 p.m. volleyball game against Oakland City University. The IU Police Department will host a hats, socks, and gloves drive during the event. Alumni will receive a T-shirt while supplies last.

Register to attend at myiu.org/events/iukhoco.

