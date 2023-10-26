Musicians offer free concert featuring traditional Korean music

A man holds a stringed instrument

KOKOMO, Ind. — Enjoy an evening of classical music, paired with traditional Korean selections, at Indiana University Kokomo.

The campus will host students from the IU Jacobs School of Music for the free performance at 4 p.m. Saturday, November 18 in Havens Auditorium. Admission is free, but registration is requested here.

Led by Sung-Mi Im, senior lecturer in music, the afternoon includes performances by four groups of student musicians — a saxophone quartet, piano trio, voice duo, and string octet.

Im said while the performance includes traditional classical music by Franz Schubert, Felix Mendelssohn, and Johannes Sebastian Bach, it also features performances of music by Korean composers Jieun Lee, Taekyu Lim, and Tae-soo Han. The concert will also include Springtime in My Hometown, composed by IU alumni Ari Fisher in 2015 as encore piece for the Jacobs School of Music Chamber Orchestra tour of Seoul, South Korea.

Im chose IU Kokomo as a performance site because of the recent announcement of a second StarPlus Energy electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility being built in Kokomo, through a partnership between Stellantis and Samsung SDI, a South Korean-owned company. While many of the jobs will be filled locally, South Korean employees and their families are also expected to move into the community.

“We hope to share some of the culture of the people who are coming to the new plant and offer a warm greeting and nice gesture to welcome them,” said Im, who, along with many of the student performers, is from South Korea.

Chancellor Mark Canada called the concert, “an excellent opportunity for us to open our arms and our ears to our new global partners.”

“The construction of the StarPlus battery plants here will mean the influx of more international friends, especially those from South Korea, since StarPlus is a joint venture of Samsung and Stellantis,” he shared.

