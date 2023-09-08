IU Kokomo congratulates August 2023 graduates

KOKOMO, Ind. — One hundred eighteen Indiana University Kokomo students earned degrees in August 2023. The graduates include residents of 25 Indiana counties, five states, and Nigeria.
Graduates are listed by hometown. Those earning degrees include:
Anderson
Jennifer Lynn Morris, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Heather Shanahan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Atlanta
Hunter Michael Wik, Bachelor of General Studies
Bloomington
Matthew Hicks, Bachelor of Applied Science
Simon Hulser, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Lauren Ashley Mark, Master of Arts
Bunker Hill
Ashlyn Shircliff, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Carmel
Ashlyn M. Bedwell, Bachelor of General Studies
East Chicago
Ramiro Gonzalez, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Elkhart
Jessica Rachel Eubank, Master of Arts
Abuja, FCT, Nigeria
Kehinde Edebiri, Master of Public Management
Fishers
Bikramjit Dhillon, Bachelor of Science in Business
Ravneet Dhillon, Bachelor of Science in Business
Danya Jalal Tabar, Bachelor of Science in Communication
Simret Tesfamicael, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Flora
Jabian Robert Shaffer, Bachelor of Science in Business
Fort Wayne
Kaley Alayne Lyons, Bachelor of Science in Business
Tori Schoore, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
Frankfort
Gabriela Mora Cervantes, Master of Public Management
Fulton
Ginger S. Slisher, Bachelor of Science in Business
Gas City
Chloe Leanne Sessoms, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Logan Gage Smith, Master of Business Administration
Gulf Shores, Alabama
Drew Allen Smith, Bachelor of Science in Business
Huntington
Katie Stanley, Master of Business Administration
Alyssa Wells, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Indianapolis
Tahj Borom, Bachelor of Science in Business
Melissa K. Cavaletto, Master of Public Management
Jordan Riggs, Bachelor of Science in Informatics
Roy R. Thurman, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management
Kempton
Marlene Regalado Alanis, Bachelor of Arts
Kirklin
Joseph B. Orange, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Kokomo
Alec Timothy Barreira, Bachelor of Science in Business
Sarah E. Bitner, Bachelor of Arts
Clayton William Brubaker, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
April Kay Chrisman, Bachelor of Science in Communication
Chardonnay Rose Clark, Bachelor of Arts
Jada Critchlow, Bachelor of General Studies
Easton Christopher Dupay, Bachelor of Science in Informatics
Carleigh Madison Feldhouse, Master of Business Administration
Kelly Marie Gebhart, Master of Public Management
Tina Marie Harrell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Renee Nikole Harris, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Tyler Lee Heflin, Bachelor of General Studies
Mallory M. Hunley, Master of Science in Nursing
Michael Ellis Kaster, Bachelor of Arts
Anna Christina Kiser, Bachelor of Science in Business
Morgan Elizabeth Koon, Bachelor of General Studies
Nicole LaTourrette, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Kaitline Elizabeth Martin, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry
Adrienne Nicole McQuiston, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Craig Brandon Miller, Master of Science in Nursing
Gabriel Matthew Nielander, Bachelor of Arts
Trisha L. Norfleet, Bachelor of Arts
Chloe Louise French Redman, Bachelor of Science in Sociology
Brittney Santiago, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
Logan James Vander Velden, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Sophia Wright, Bachelor of General Studies
Lafayette
Brent Isaac Bellah, Master of Business Administration
Jennifer Ledman, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Saida Elvira Pablo Mendoza, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Logansport
Paris Kennedy Butler, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Zachary Allen Carden, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Juan Ramon Castillo Zamudio, Bachelor of Science in Business
Christina Helena Miller, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
McKenna Alyn Moore, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Elba Karina Munoz-Diaz, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Adilene Rodriguez Rodriguez, Bachelor of Fine Arts
Ezekiel Keenan Joseph Ryan, Bachelor of General Studies
Harmoni J. Stone, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Macy
Zane Thomas Briggs, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Marion
Kimberly Nicole Deurloo, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism
Lauryn Kamriel McCain, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Crystal N. Metz, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Martinsville
Molly Ann Piercefield, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Medaryville
Hillary Durie, Master of Arts
Mexico
Hannah Hall, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Riley O’Brien Garczynski, Bachelor of Science in Business
Monticello
Avia Lauren Dow, Bachelor of Science in Communication
Munster
Samantha D. Flatt, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Newburgh
Nathaniel Stephen James, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Noblesville
Trevor Douglas Conwell, Master of Business Administration
Suzane Diop, Master of Business Administration
Joshua Edward Farmer, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences
Mark Goudy, Master of Business Administration
Lexiann M. Hines, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Gurinder Sembhi, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Pendleton
Aaron Russell Wells, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Peru
John Sullivan Alberts, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Amanda Leigh Farmer, Associate of Science in Radiography
Lindsay G. Flanery, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jessica R. Freeman, Bachelor of General Studies
Alexandra Anne Jones, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Paula Rae Nicole Pear, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Susan M. Rice, Master of Business Administration
Maegan A. Sinkovics, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Sean Phillip Smith, Master of Business Administration
Cooper Christopher Wolfe, Master of Public Management
Plainfield, Illinois
Caleb J. Majors, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Rochester
Kimberly Kay Banic, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Russiaville
Angela Soupley, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Sheridan
Tanner J. Monce, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Silver Spring, Maryland
Jonathan Whitcraft, Master of Arts
Sweetser
Logan Schultz, Bachelor of Science in Business
Tallahassee, Florida
Andrea Ruiz Ramis, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Terre Haute
Andrea Lee Saylor, Bachelor of Science in Communication
Tipton
Audrey Rose Benefiel, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism
Laurie Ann Stoops, Bachelor of General Studies
Upland
Claire Earley, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Vincennes
Andrea Paul Williams, Bachelor of Science in Business
Wabash
Austin Jay Black, Bachelor of Science in Business
Carson Scott Blair, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Jacob Tyler Morris, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Kailynn Anne Richardson, Bachelor of Science in Business
Walton
Katelyn Renae Deeds, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Brenda Montiel, Bachelor of Science in Business
Westfield
Haylie Marie Armstrong, Master of Business Administration
Jalen Davis, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Whiteland
Jordan Vermillion, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology
