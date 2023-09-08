IU Kokomo congratulates August 2023 graduates

Two people in academic garb at Commencement

KOKOMO, Ind. — One hundred eighteen Indiana University Kokomo students earned degrees in August 2023. The graduates include residents of 25 Indiana counties, five states, and Nigeria.

Graduates are listed by hometown. Those earning degrees include:

Anderson

Jennifer Lynn Morris, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Heather Shanahan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Atlanta

Hunter Michael Wik, Bachelor of General Studies

Bloomington

Matthew Hicks, Bachelor of Applied Science

Simon Hulser, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Lauren Ashley Mark, Master of Arts

Bunker Hill

Ashlyn Shircliff, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Carmel

Ashlyn M. Bedwell, Bachelor of General Studies

East Chicago

Ramiro Gonzalez, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Elkhart

Jessica Rachel Eubank, Master of Arts

Abuja, FCT, Nigeria

Kehinde Edebiri, Master of Public Management

Fishers

Bikramjit Dhillon, Bachelor of Science in Business

Ravneet Dhillon, Bachelor of Science in Business

Danya Jalal Tabar, Bachelor of Science in Communication

Simret Tesfamicael, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Flora

Jabian Robert Shaffer, Bachelor of Science in Business

Fort Wayne

Kaley Alayne Lyons, Bachelor of Science in Business

Tori Schoore, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology

Frankfort

Gabriela Mora Cervantes, Master of Public Management

Fulton

Ginger S. Slisher, Bachelor of Science in Business

Gas City

Chloe Leanne Sessoms, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Logan Gage Smith, Master of Business Administration

Gulf Shores, Alabama

Drew Allen Smith, Bachelor of Science in Business

Huntington

Katie Stanley, Master of Business Administration

Alyssa Wells, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Indianapolis

Tahj Borom, Bachelor of Science in Business

Melissa K. Cavaletto, Master of Public Management

Jordan Riggs, Bachelor of Science in Informatics

Roy R. Thurman, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management

Kempton

Marlene Regalado Alanis, Bachelor of Arts

Kirklin

Joseph B. Orange, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Kokomo

Alec Timothy Barreira, Bachelor of Science in Business

Sarah E. Bitner, Bachelor of Arts

Clayton William Brubaker, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

April Kay Chrisman, Bachelor of Science in Communication

Chardonnay Rose Clark, Bachelor of Arts

Jada Critchlow, Bachelor of General Studies

Easton Christopher Dupay, Bachelor of Science in Informatics

Carleigh Madison Feldhouse, Master of Business Administration

Kelly Marie Gebhart, Master of Public Management

Tina Marie Harrell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Renee Nikole Harris, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Tyler Lee Heflin, Bachelor of General Studies

Mallory M. Hunley, Master of Science in Nursing

Michael Ellis Kaster, Bachelor of Arts

Anna Christina Kiser, Bachelor of Science in Business

Morgan Elizabeth Koon, Bachelor of General Studies

Nicole LaTourrette, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Kaitline Elizabeth Martin, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry

Adrienne Nicole McQuiston, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Craig Brandon Miller, Master of Science in Nursing

Gabriel Matthew Nielander, Bachelor of Arts

Trisha L. Norfleet, Bachelor of Arts

Chloe Louise French Redman, Bachelor of Science in Sociology

Brittney Santiago, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology

Logan James Vander Velden, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Sophia Wright, Bachelor of General Studies

Lafayette

Brent Isaac Bellah, Master of Business Administration

Jennifer Ledman, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Saida Elvira Pablo Mendoza, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Logansport

Paris Kennedy Butler, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Zachary Allen Carden, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Juan Ramon Castillo Zamudio, Bachelor of Science in Business

Christina Helena Miller, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

McKenna Alyn Moore, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Elba Karina Munoz-Diaz, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Adilene Rodriguez Rodriguez, Bachelor of Fine Arts

Ezekiel Keenan Joseph Ryan, Bachelor of General Studies

Harmoni J. Stone, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Macy

Zane Thomas Briggs, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Marion

Kimberly Nicole Deurloo, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism

Lauryn Kamriel McCain, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Crystal N. Metz, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Martinsville

Molly Ann Piercefield, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Medaryville

Hillary Durie, Master of Arts

Mexico

Hannah Hall, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Riley O’Brien Garczynski, Bachelor of Science in Business

Monticello

Avia Lauren Dow, Bachelor of Science in Communication

Munster

Samantha D. Flatt, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Newburgh

Nathaniel Stephen James, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Noblesville

Trevor Douglas Conwell, Master of Business Administration

Suzane Diop, Master of Business Administration

Joshua Edward Farmer, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Physical Sciences

Mark Goudy, Master of Business Administration

Lexiann M. Hines, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Gurinder Sembhi, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Pendleton

Aaron Russell Wells, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Peru

John Sullivan Alberts, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Amanda Leigh Farmer, Associate of Science in Radiography

Lindsay G. Flanery, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Jessica R. Freeman, Bachelor of General Studies

Alexandra Anne Jones, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Paula Rae Nicole Pear, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Susan M. Rice, Master of Business Administration

Maegan A. Sinkovics, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Sean Phillip Smith, Master of Business Administration

Cooper Christopher Wolfe, Master of Public Management

Plainfield, Illinois

Caleb J. Majors, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Rochester

Kimberly Kay Banic, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Russiaville

Angela Soupley, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Sheridan

Tanner J. Monce, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Silver Spring, Maryland

Jonathan Whitcraft, Master of Arts

Sweetser

Logan Schultz, Bachelor of Science in Business

Tallahassee, Florida

Andrea Ruiz Ramis, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Terre Haute

Andrea Lee Saylor, Bachelor of Science in Communication

Tipton

Audrey Rose Benefiel, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism

Laurie Ann Stoops, Bachelor of General Studies

Upland

Claire Earley, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Vincennes

Andrea Paul Williams, Bachelor of Science in Business

Wabash

Austin Jay Black, Bachelor of Science in Business

Carson Scott Blair, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Jacob Tyler Morris, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Kailynn Anne Richardson, Bachelor of Science in Business

Walton

Katelyn Renae Deeds, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Brenda Montiel, Bachelor of Science in Business

Westfield

Haylie Marie Armstrong, Master of Business Administration

Jalen Davis, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Whiteland

Jordan Vermillion, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging Technology

