Events planned to honor MLK Day; campus closed

KOKOMO, Ind. – Indiana University Kokomo will be closed Monday, January 20, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and is co-sponsoring some community events.

The Library, Cougar Country Café, Ground Up Café, the bookstore, and the Art Gallery will all be closed. The Cole Fitness Center will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Online and electronic resources are available when the library is closed, at www.iuk.edu/library.

The campus will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, January 21.

IU Kokomo and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Omicron Phi Omega Chapter will co-sponsor a series of free events honoring King.

On Saturday, January 18, Second Missionary Baptist Church, 819 N. Apperson Way, will host its 2020 youth celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It includes free activities and lunch for youth and adults.

Also at Second Missionary Baptist Church, the community is invited to an ecumenical service at 11 a.m. Monday, January 20. Guest speaker is Rev. Dr. Philip K. James, pastor of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Indianapolis.

Wednesday, January 22, IU Kokomo will host a screening of American Son, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Kresge Auditorium. The film delves into the tensions within police-community relations, interracial relations, and families. Snacks will be provided.

Finally, children from F. D. Reese Christian Academy will present their annual Martin Luther King Day performance at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. January 23, in the Kelley Student Center Commons.

All events are free and open to the public.

