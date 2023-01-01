Part-time students commended for academic excellence

KOKOMO, Ind. – Indiana University Kokomo honors part-time students who have earned a place on the Dean’s List for 2019. To qualify for the Dean’s List, each student must maintain a minimum 3.5 grade point average (GPA) on a 4.0 scale.
Those honored, listed by hometown, are:
Avon
Hsiao-Jung Shu
Bloomington
Amanda Jo Owens
Carmel
Sara Ashley McCoy
Madeline Van Huss
Clarks Hill
Alanya Marie Cole
Delphi
Chelsey Ann Clausen
Denver
Kayla Jane Madden
Sarah Renee Moore
Fishers
Courtney Sue Woolston
Fort Wayne
Sherina Homesley
Galveston
Joseph Robert Smith II
Indianapolis
Allexa M. Antrobus
Richard L. Mynatt
Elizabeth Peek
Alexa Yost
Kewanna
Donna L. Sholes
Kokomo
Meredith Lynn Dittfield
Kayla Marie Fogle
Emily Ann Glover
Levi W. Hanny
Brandon Hearn Hargraves
Benjamin D. Henn
Jessica Land
Debra Lynn Lytle
Deborah Kay Grace Rogers
Dhruv P. Shah
Ricky Noel Spencer
Madison Taylor VanNatter
Breanna Dawn Wright
Devon Eli Wright
Lafayette
Virginia Edgman
Shaton Doloris Hill
Logansport
Kathryn Rani Bushaw
Macy
Elizabeth Ann Deeds
Robert Eugene Moore
Marion
Tammy Ann Adcock
Sharon Marie Hazelett
Stacy Lynn Herring
Merrillville
Pamela Patricia Alleyne
Monticello
Brooke Lauren Maiden
New Palestine
Carissa Dalton-Southgate
Noblesville
Karen Solis
Lyndsey Marie Weaver
Oakville, Ontario, Canada
Matthew Phillip Anderson
Peru
Abby MeShelle Jewell
Pauline Price
Rochester
Alexa J. Olinger
Russiaville
Joseph Paul Branham
Aleesa Rene Shepherd
Sharpsville
Amanda Kaye Philapy
Tipton
Kaelin Maxine Crawford
Twelve Mile
Katie Joan Williams
West Lafayette
Angela B. Halvorson
Westfield
Zachary Lavon Majors
Samantha J. Pearson
David Robert Pence
Westpoint
Hanna Marie Richards
Winamac
Brenda A. Westfall Salinas
Indiana University Kokomo celebrates 75 years as north central Indiana’s choice for higher education.