Part-time students commended for academic excellence

KOKOMO, Ind. – Indiana University Kokomo honors part-time students who have earned a place on the Dean’s List for 2019. To qualify for the Dean’s List, each student must maintain a minimum 3.5 grade point average (GPA) on a 4.0 scale.

Those honored, listed by hometown, are:

Avon

Hsiao-Jung Shu

Bloomington

Amanda Jo Owens

Carmel

Sara Ashley McCoy

Madeline Van Huss

Clarks Hill

Alanya Marie Cole

Delphi

Chelsey Ann Clausen

Denver

Kayla Jane Madden

Sarah Renee Moore

Fishers

Courtney Sue Woolston

Fort Wayne

Sherina Homesley

Galveston

Joseph Robert Smith II

Indianapolis

Allexa M. Antrobus

Richard L. Mynatt

Elizabeth Peek

Alexa Yost

Kewanna

Donna L. Sholes

Kokomo

Meredith Lynn Dittfield

Kayla Marie Fogle

Emily Ann Glover

Levi W. Hanny

Brandon Hearn Hargraves

Benjamin D. Henn

Jessica Land

Debra Lynn Lytle

Deborah Kay Grace Rogers

Dhruv P. Shah

Ricky Noel Spencer

Madison Taylor VanNatter

Breanna Dawn Wright

Devon Eli Wright

Lafayette

Virginia Edgman

Shaton Doloris Hill

Logansport

Kathryn Rani Bushaw

Macy

Elizabeth Ann Deeds

Robert Eugene Moore

Marion

Tammy Ann Adcock

Sharon Marie Hazelett

Stacy Lynn Herring

Merrillville

Pamela Patricia Alleyne

Monticello

Brooke Lauren Maiden

New Palestine

Carissa Dalton-Southgate

Noblesville

Karen Solis

Lyndsey Marie Weaver

Oakville, Ontario, Canada

Matthew Phillip Anderson

Peru

Abby MeShelle Jewell

Pauline Price

Rochester

Alexa J. Olinger

Russiaville

Joseph Paul Branham

Aleesa Rene Shepherd

Sharpsville

Amanda Kaye Philapy

Tipton

Kaelin Maxine Crawford

Twelve Mile

Katie Joan Williams

West Lafayette

Angela B. Halvorson

Westfield

Zachary Lavon Majors

Samantha J. Pearson

David Robert Pence

Westpoint

Hanna Marie Richards

Winamac

Brenda A. Westfall Salinas

