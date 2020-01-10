School of Nursing welcomes 48 students to program

KOKOMO, Ind. – The Indiana University Kokomo School of Nursing congratulated 48 students on acceptance into its prestigious Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, with its traditional induction ceremony Wednesday (January 8).
Wearing the red scrubs that mark them as an IU nursing student for the first time, each student crossed the stage to receive a certificate of accomplishment, and together, they recited the Nursing Pledge, a promise to uphold the ethics of the nursing profession.
They also wore sunglasses, a nod to the 1986 song, “My Future’s So Bright, I Gotta Wear Shades.”
Dean Susan Hendricks commended the class on its achievements, and reflected on what it takes to become a nurse. She urged students to build relationships to support one another on the rigorous path ahead of them.
“Look around you at the other students in red scrubs,” she said. “These people around you are your fellow travelers. Some will become lifelong friends. Others, co-workers. Treat them well. Respect any differences you may have. Overlook their minor imperfections. Be generous with your care and concern for one another.
“In a short time, at the close of this chapter in your life, you will be a difference person — a care provider, teacher, coach, team member, leader, advocate, and thinker — you will be a nurse.”
Students inducted are listed by hometown. They include:
Burlington: Lauren Spraker
Carmel: Tori Frew
Edinburgh: Kendall Williams
Fishers: Ricardia Elie
Flora: Gabriella Gonzales
Frankfort: Alexis Calderon Flores
Galveston: Amanda Keiter, Carlie Ritchie
Greentown: Asha Hochstedler
Jonesboro: Laci Stone
Kokomo: Madyson Alley, Kayla Fogle, Alexandra Grecu, Olivia Grecu, Gabrielle Killebrew, Brittany Lake, Karyna Lohinova, Madelyn Millikan, Teli Mussial, Shaylee Shafer, Chloe Trissel, Ellie White
LaFontaine: Alyssa Bitzel
Logansport: Kaylee Balasa, Vanessa Garcia, Ethan Hostetler, Lesly Reyes Lopez, Skylar Russell
Marion: Lily Davis, Taylor Fleece, Brandon Hewitt
Monon: Carly Conwell
Mulberry: Parker George
Noblesville: Alexis Gilbert
North Manchester: Maria Ramos Hernandez
Peru: Mykenzie Cross, Leah Graber, Jenna Main, Madison Winegardner, Kenyona Young
Rochester: Katie Robison, Sydney Robison
Sugarland, Texas: Naomi Fakolade
Summitville: Ashley Honeycutt
Tipton: Kaelin Crawford, Kaitlyn Williams
Wabash: MaKayla Proffitt
Windfall: Katie Tentler
