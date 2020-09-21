U.S. News and World Report: IU Kokomo ranks as a top public Midwest regional campus

A woman with a backpack walks in front of a limestone building

KOKOMO, Ind. – Indiana University Kokomo is among the top regional campuses in the Midwest, according to the 2020 U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges Rankings.

The campus is tied for the 7th through 11th spots in the Top Public Schools Regional College Midwest.

Chancellor Susan Sciame-Giesecke said IU Kokomo’s individualized approach, small class sizes, and focus on experiential learning — internships, faculty-mentored research, and service learning — contribute to student success.

“I am proud that the hard work of our faculty and staff is being recognized,” she said. “We provide an opportunity for students to earn a world-class IU degree in an intimate regional campus environment. They experience more through our KEY (Kokomo Experience and You) program, and graduate ready to land a job.”

This fall semester, IU Kokomo continued to grow its student body with record-breaking numbers when classes began on August 24 with 3,227 students on campus, an increase of 2 percent from fall 2019. Those students account for 39,628 credit hours, up 2.6 percent from the previous year. They include 2,830 undergraduates, an increase of 2.8 percent over 2019, and 172 graduate students — up 8.9 percent. The incoming class of 828 students represents 70 of Indiana’s 92 counties, 20 states, and 34 countries.

In its 36th year, the U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges ranking assesses 1,452 U.S. bachelor’s degree granting institutions on 17 measures of academic quality. Its college profile pages benchmarks each school’s relative performance across different ranking indicators, including student-faculty ratio and the average federal loan debt of graduates.

