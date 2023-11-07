Community invited to lighting ceremony at IU Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — Hoosier spirit combines with holiday spirit in a unique kick off celebration Tuesday (November 14) at Indiana University Kokomo.

The campus will usher in the holiday season with a lighting ceremony for a 16-foot IU Trident at 7:30 p.m. in front of Hunt Hall, 2374 South Washington Street, Kokomo.

“We’ve very excited for our first-ever Trident-lighting ceremony, and to welcome the Kokomo community to join us,” said Andréa Halpin, dean of students. “We look forward to kicking off the holiday season together.”

Halpin noted the Trident will travel to several IU campuses statewide, only stopping at IU Kokomo until approximately 8 p.m. For those who love to take selfies, it’s a unique opportunity to snap a holiday photo with a backdrop few in the area will be able to enjoy.

The free festivities begin at 7 p.m. with hot cocoa, a performance by the Cougar Choir, and flying pancakes by Chris Cakes. There will also be giveaways of IUK swag while supplies last.

Education is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.