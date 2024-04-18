NMAT students featured in annual Senior Thesis Exhibition

KOKOMO, Ind. — Isabelle Hollan considers her journey to from childhood to college graduation in Metamorphosis, a series of artwork featured in the annual Indiana University Kokomo Senior Thesis Exhibition.

The prints, which are five digitally drawn images on 18-inch by 24-inch canvases, “go over the emotions that you go through from childhood to adulthood, from my perspective at 22,” said Hollan, a new media, art, and technology major from Whitestown.

“It feels like a culmination of my entire college experience, “ she said. “It’s the end of an era.”

Hollan is one of eight graduating seniors featured in the exhibition, which continues through Thursday, May 16 in the Art Gallery.

Additional artists include Abigail Carman, Alex Guldi and Brendan Coleman, Kokomo; Elizabeth Byrum, Logansport; Kaylan Howard, Monticello; Kaelan Baker, Rochester; and Ivan Hollingsworth, Sharpsville.

The exhibition demonstrates the level of competence each student achieved in the NMAT program and allows the campus and community to view their work. Bachelor of Fine Arts students complete a capstone course in their final year, with projects that culminate in a focused body of work.

Hollan hopes to work in graphic design after graduation and looks forward to being a working artist.

“There are more ways to make a living by doing art than you would think,” she said. “Being at IU Kokomo, I’ve met so many people who are going into different fields. It’s the same major, but we have people going into animation, who want to be art gallery directors – there are so many aspects of art to choose as a career. It’s more than painting a picture.”

The exhibit is free and open to the public in the Gallery, in the IU Kokomo Library Building, 2300 S. Washington St. Free parking is available on campus.

The IU Kokomo Art Gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and closed Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

For more information about the IU Kokomo Art Gallery’s, visit

kokomo.iu.edu/gallery/