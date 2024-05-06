Annual hooding ceremony celebrates graduate students

KOKOMO, Ind. — Indiana University Kokomo celebrated the hard work and dedication of its graduate students, honoring them in the annual master’s hooding ceremony held Friday (May 3) in Havens Auditorium.

“We are delighted to celebrate the achievements of these degree candidates with all of you,” IU Kokomo Chancellor Mark Canada told the audience of friends and family. “We know that our students have counted on the support of family and friends to make this day possible.”

Fifty-three students in the Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Public Management (MPM), Master of Science in Education, Master of Science in Criminal Justice and Public Safety, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling, Master of Science in Nursing (MSN), and Master of Arts for Teachers programs received hoods that recognized their achievements in their degree programs.

Hoods were draped over each graduate by a faculty member who played an important role in their time at IU Kokomo, exchanging a handshake or hugging afterwards.

“It feels very rewarding,” Parker Woods said. Woods was recognized during the ceremony as an outstanding student in the MBA program.

Woods chose to earn his master’s “as a personal goal,” and to put himself in a position to advance his career.

“It’s something that you look at on the horizon, because it seems so far away, but I’m excited to cross the finish line,” he said.

Sarah Napier is the second person in her family to earn a master’s degree. “It’s nice because it’s done,” Napier said. “It’s monumental.”

Napier chose to get her master’s degree, to expand upon the opportunities available to her with her bachelor’s degree in new media, art and technology with a minor in public management.

“What I want to do is work to help people get the resources they need,” she said. “Public management helps to give me more understanding.”

Outstanding student award winners are:

Master of Business Administration (MBA): Parker Woods

Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling: Shiloh Pullen

Master of Public Management (MPM): Syenna Powell

Master of Science in Nursing (MSN): Melissa Cohee

Graduate students earning master’s degrees are listed by degree and hometown. They include:

Master of Business Administration:

Alexandria: Alana Billings

Bunker Hill: Derek Davies

Carmel: Mikayla Tom

Cicero: Christian Humbert

Frankfort: Megan Wall

Greentown: McKenzie Cooper

Kokomo: Peter Davis, Kathia Garcia, Isaac Hogsett, Corbin Kuntz, Grace Russell

Logansport: Bryce Reish

Noblesville: Dakota Crandall

Peru: Alexander Beer

Sheridan: Katelyn McMillan

Swayzee: Emily Wilkison

Sweetser: Logan Schultz

Tipton: Parker Woods

Master of Public Management:

Huntington: Katie Stanley

Kokomo: Abdullah Albaqshi (Saudi Arabia), Marisha Besser, Sarah Napier, Syenna Powell, Kimberly Vazquez

Master of Science in Education (Educational Technology for Learning):

Walton: Michael Sommers

Master of Science in Criminal Justice and Public Safety:

Danville: Leighanna Shoemaker

Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling:

Galveston: Dereka Samuel

Gas City: Allison Tignor

Greentown: Courtney Altherr

Kokomo: Erinn Adam, Amber Beatty, Shaylee Clark, Emma McGregor, Shiloh Pullen, Holly Widner

Logansport: Robert Irwin, Olivia Torres

Russiaville: Regan Head

Somerset: Schalene Shafer

Tipton: Chyenna Mills

Master of Science in Nursing:

Carmel: Keyla Matthews

Flora: Samantha Feltner

Galveston: Melissa Cohee

Kokomo: Amanda Lewis, Cassie McKillip, Olivia Younce

Lebanon: Jessica Haltom, Rebecca Holloman

Walton: Kassidy Clem

Master of Arts for Teachers (Mathematics):

Greentown: Benjamin Diener

