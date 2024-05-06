Annual hooding ceremony celebrates graduate students

KOKOMO, Ind. — Indiana University Kokomo celebrated the hard work and dedication of its graduate students, honoring them in the annual master’s hooding ceremony held Friday (May 3) in Havens Auditorium.
“We are delighted to celebrate the achievements of these degree candidates with all of you,” IU Kokomo Chancellor Mark Canada told the audience of friends and family. “We know that our students have counted on the support of family and friends to make this day possible.”
Fifty-three students in the Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Public Management (MPM), Master of Science in Education, Master of Science in Criminal Justice and Public Safety, Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling, Master of Science in Nursing (MSN), and Master of Arts for Teachers programs received hoods that recognized their achievements in their degree programs.
Hoods were draped over each graduate by a faculty member who played an important role in their time at IU Kokomo, exchanging a handshake or hugging afterwards.
“It feels very rewarding,” Parker Woods said. Woods was recognized during the ceremony as an outstanding student in the MBA program.
Woods chose to earn his master’s “as a personal goal,” and to put himself in a position to advance his career.
“It’s something that you look at on the horizon, because it seems so far away, but I’m excited to cross the finish line,” he said.
Sarah Napier is the second person in her family to earn a master’s degree. “It’s nice because it’s done,” Napier said. “It’s monumental.”
Napier chose to get her master’s degree, to expand upon the opportunities available to her with her bachelor’s degree in new media, art and technology with a minor in public management.
“What I want to do is work to help people get the resources they need,” she said. “Public management helps to give me more understanding.”
Outstanding student award winners are:
Master of Business Administration (MBA): Parker Woods
Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling: Shiloh Pullen
Master of Public Management (MPM): Syenna Powell
Master of Science in Nursing (MSN): Melissa Cohee
Graduate students earning master’s degrees are listed by degree and hometown. They include:
Master of Business Administration:
Alexandria: Alana Billings
Bunker Hill: Derek Davies
Carmel: Mikayla Tom
Cicero: Christian Humbert
Frankfort: Megan Wall
Greentown: McKenzie Cooper
Kokomo: Peter Davis, Kathia Garcia, Isaac Hogsett, Corbin Kuntz, Grace Russell
Logansport: Bryce Reish
Noblesville: Dakota Crandall
Peru: Alexander Beer
Sheridan: Katelyn McMillan
Swayzee: Emily Wilkison
Sweetser: Logan Schultz
Tipton: Parker Woods
Master of Public Management:
Huntington: Katie Stanley
Kokomo: Abdullah Albaqshi (Saudi Arabia), Marisha Besser, Sarah Napier, Syenna Powell, Kimberly Vazquez
Master of Science in Education (Educational Technology for Learning):
Walton: Michael Sommers
Master of Science in Criminal Justice and Public Safety:
Danville: Leighanna Shoemaker
Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling:
Galveston: Dereka Samuel
Gas City: Allison Tignor
Greentown: Courtney Altherr
Kokomo: Erinn Adam, Amber Beatty, Shaylee Clark, Emma McGregor, Shiloh Pullen, Holly Widner
Logansport: Robert Irwin, Olivia Torres
Russiaville: Regan Head
Somerset: Schalene Shafer
Tipton: Chyenna Mills
Master of Science in Nursing:
Carmel: Keyla Matthews
Flora: Samantha Feltner
Galveston: Melissa Cohee
Kokomo: Amanda Lewis, Cassie McKillip, Olivia Younce
Lebanon: Jessica Haltom, Rebecca Holloman
Walton: Kassidy Clem
Master of Arts for Teachers (Mathematics):
Greentown: Benjamin Diener
