Business students applauded for academic achievement

KOKOMO, Ind. — Indiana University Kokomo School of Business faculty and staff saluted undergraduate and graduate students for their success in the classroom at its annual awards ceremony Monday (May 6) in Havens Auditorium.

Dean Chittibabu Govindarajulu welcomed the students and their guests, thanking them for the support that made their achievements possible. Faculty led recognition for outstanding student award winners, as well as scholarship and award recipients.

Alexis Pier, Kokomo, was happy to commemorate her successful college experience.

“It’s definitely nice to have a celebration, and actually be here to be recognized,” she said, adding that her 2020 high school graduation had few in-person activities because of COVID.

“It’s nice to have a real closing to a school year,” she said.

After graduating with highest distinction, Pier is working for Creative Financial Designs in financial planning and marketing.

Ethan Wilcox, Greentown, appreciated being selected as outstanding student in management, and being honored by his faculty.

“The professors have taught us well,” he said. “They’ve made my academic career successful.”

Wilcox has started a career at Community First Bank, working as a credit analyst.

Outstanding student award winners include:

Master of Business Administration: (MBA): H. Parker Woods, Tipton

Master of Public Management (MPM): Syenna Powell, Kokomo

Bachelor of Applied Sciences: Amber White, Kokomo

Bachelor of Science in Business Administration: Katiara McConnell, Indianapolis

Bachelor of Science in Business: Accounting: Sara Penrod, Russiaville

Bachelor of Science in Business: Finance: John Wasmuth, Kokomo

Bachelor of Science in Business: Human Resources: Gracie Tucker, Elkhart

Bachelor of Science in Business: Management: Ethan Wilcox, Greentown

Bachelor of Science in Business: Marketing: Katlin Garner, Noblesville

Bachelor of Science in Hospitality & Tourism: Lilly Parker, Kokomo

Bachelor of Science in Public Administration: Patrick Simpson, Noblesville

Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management: Larissa O’Rourke, Milton, Wisconsin

Honor cord recipients included:

Honors with distinction: Joshua Dickensheet, Marion; Daniel Kasten, Winamac

Honors with high distinction: Owen Myers, Kokomo

Honors with highest distinction: Sophie Galloway, Alexander Leicht, Alexis Pier, Alyvia Smith, Amber White, Kokomo; Mallory Johnson, Lafayette; Alexis Hewitt, Lizton; Jordan Hostetler, Logansport; Katlin Garner, Noblesville; Kelsey Morgan, Peru; Sara Penrod, Russiaville

Veteran cords: Andrew Meriwether, Shoals; Brian Settles, Kokomo

Business student organization officers recognized included:

Accounting and Finance Club: Kali Rhine, Peru; president; Jethro Parado, Kokomo; vice president; Sara Penrod, Russiaville, treasurer; Ben Zink, Rossville, treasurer; Lydia Wente, Noblesville, director of operations; Gunnar Lashure, Kokomo, director of marketing; Trevor White, Kokomo, director of relations; Sophia Davidson, Greenwood, director of recruitment; Austin Ramirez, Kokomo, student advisor

Entrepreneurship Club: Alexis Pier, Kokomo, president; Kameron Waldrep, Anderson; director of recruitment

Human Resources Student Association: Katiara McConnell, Indianapolis, president; Desmon Williams, Kokomo, vice president; Ethan Thatcher, Kokomo, director of finance and compliance; Brylee Riebe, Kokomo, director of engagement and recruitment; and Fama Ndao, West Lafayette, director of marketing

Student Marketing Club: Sarah Napier, Kokomo, president; Emma Sparano, Westfield. vice president; Samuel Bowlby, Kokomo, director of marketing

Women in Business Club: Jennifer Hernandez, Kokomo. president; Anahi Hernandez, Frankfort; vice president; Brianna Smitley, Kokomo, director of finance; Maroua Kedendel, Fishers, director of operations; Adora Jones, Kokomo, director of recruitment; Kali Rhine, Peru; director of marketing; Sarah Napier, Kokomo. Cougar Closet coordinator

