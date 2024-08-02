Groups Scholar, faculty, and staff recognized for excellence

KOKOMO, Ind. — An Indiana University Kokomo sophomore was one of six IU students recognized for leadership skills, involvement in campus activities, and community service as Groups Scholar of the Year award recipients. In addition, one campus faculty member and one staff member were selected for Groups Scholars Service awards.

Diana Valencia, Logansport, was selected to receive the student award. She was chosen from the 130 Groups Scholars admitted to IU regional campuses for the 2023-2024 school year. Meg Galasso, associate librarian, information services librarian and archivist, and Tara Bass, administrative assistant for the IU Kokomo Office of Student Success, were recognized for service to the program.

Valencia has been admitted to IU Kokomo’s highly competitive nursing program after her first year on campus. A first-generation college student, she was on the Chancellor’s List for the fall 2023 and spring 2024 semesters, accepted into the honors program, and is involved with the Multicultural Center. As a Groups Scholar, she volunteered with the Family Service Association of Howard County to wrap Christmas gifts for those in need in Kokomo.

Before coming to IU Kokomo, she participated in her high school’s diversity club, volunteered to translate for Hispanic parents at parent-teacher conferences, and hosted an event to help younger kids learn Spanish.

Galasso served as the instructor for the Groups Scholars’ first-year seminar. Her office door was always open for Groups Scholars to drop in to say hi or get advice.

She also played a big role in the success of the Chancellor’s Guild dinner, the largest fundraising event of the year. It was themed around the Groups Scholars program, and her leadership led several donors to express interest in supporting the program.

Bass is the backbone of the campus’s Groups Scholars Program. She was critical in getting the first year of this program off the ground, managing student applications, ensuring students made it to enrollment events, planning field trips, coordinating catering, ordering laptops, and more.

Created in 1968, the Groups Scholars program puts first-generation students and those with socioeconomic barriers on the path to college success by providing academic, financial, and social support, helping them attain a bachelor’s degree at IU. The program expanded to five regional campuses, including IU Kokomo, in 2023. It offers an extensive student support system, including academic advising, tutoring, enrollment in special courses, and activities designed to foster academic success and degree completion.

Students accepted into the Groups Scholars program at IU Kokomo take two courses during the summer, with tuition and book fees covered. Each participating student also receives a laptop and $500 in scholarships toward their fall and spring semester tuition.

For more information about the Groups Scholars program at IU Kokomo, go to kokomo.iu.edu/groups-scholars.

Education is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.