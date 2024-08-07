Nine new faculty members join IU Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — Indiana University Kokomo announced the addition of nine new faculty members this fall – including business, nursing, health sciences, and psychology.

Scott Jones, executive vice chancellor for academic affairs, welcomed the new faculty.

“We are excited to have these outstanding faculty join our campus,” he said. “Students will benefit from their expertise and their commitment to student success.”

New faculty include:

School of Business

Tianhua (Tim) Cao, assistant professor of finance. He earned a Ph.D. in Finance from the University of Alabama, a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Southeast Missouri State University, and a Bachelor of Economics from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law, Wuhan, Hubei, China. He was previously an instructor at University of Alabama.

Jyoti P. Gupta, visiting lecturer in business. She has earned five degrees including a Ph.D. in Business Administration and an MBA. She has corporate work experience in leading companies in the consumer product goods, insurance, and high technology industries. She has taught courses at the business schools of three universities.

Yiping Li, assistant professor of business. She earned a Ph.D. in Business Administration with a concentration in marketing from the University of Massachusetts, Lowell; a Master of Science (M.S.) in Finance from Brandeis University; a B.S. in Business Administration from University of Rhode Island; and a Bachelor of Economics from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law, Wuhan, Hubei, China. Previously she was an instructor at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell.

Konstantin Zhukov, assistant professor of economics. He earned a Ph.D. in Economics from George Mason University, Fairfax, Virginia; a Master of Arts (M.A.) in Economics from Troy University, Alabama; and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Northwood University, Midland, Michigan. He was previously a visiting assistant professor of economics at Trinity University, San Antonio, Texas.

School of Humanities and Social Sciences

Steven Nichols, assistant professor of psychology. He is completing a Ph.D. in Experimental Psychology and earned an M.S. in Experimental Psychology from Auburn University, Alabama. He also earned a B.S. in Psychology from Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, Georgia. He was a guest lecturer and graduate teaching assistant with the Department of Psychological Services at Auburn University.

School of Nursing and Allied Health Professions

Kassidy Clem, visiting lecturer in nursing. She earned a Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) from IU Kokomo. She has been director of the foundations simulation lab at IU Kokomo and a registered nurse at Dukes Memorial Hospital, and Community Howard Regional Health. She was also a travel nurse at Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo.

Margaret Sposato, acting assistant professor of nursing. She is a Ph.D. candidate in Nursing Science at the IU School of Nursing. She earned an MSN at IU Kokomo, an M.A. in History and a BNS at University of Rochester, and a BA in History at Saint Lawrence University. She has been a maternal health task force member at the Indiana Department of Health, a graduate research assistant and teaching assistant at the IU School of Nursing, and a nursing faculty instructor at Ivy Tech Community College.

Heather Woody, lecturer in nursing. She earned an M.S. in Nursing Education from Purdue University Global Online; and a BSN from IU Kokomo. She’s been an adjunct faculty member at IU Kokomo, an American Heart Association instructor, and a flight nurse for Lutheran Air, Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne.

School of Sciences

Huiying Zhu, acting assistant professor of health sciences. She is a Ph.D. candidate in kinesiology and health education at the University of Texas at Austin. She also earned an M.S. in Kinesiology from University of Minnesota Twin Cities and a B.S. in Sports Rehabilitation from Beijing Sports University, China. She’s been an instructor at the University of Texas.

