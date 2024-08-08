Student athlete chosen as IU Regional Law Scholar

KOKOMO, Ind. — As a student, Tahj Borom proudly represented Indiana University Kokomo on the baseball field.

He looks forward to continuing to represent IU Kokomo this fall, beginning his degree at the IU McKinney School of Law as the campus’s IU Regional Law Scholar.

“My time at IU Kokomo has been unbelievable,” said Borom, from Indianapolis. “If I had to go back and choose a school again, I would choose IU Kokomo again. I have pride in being from this campus, and I’m very excited to continue to represent it.”

The IU Regional Law Scholars program provides, at minimum, a renewable half-tuition scholarship at the McKinney School of Law, as well as guaranteed experiential learning opportunities or research assistant hours.

He was also selected for the Indiana Conference for Legal Education Opportunity (ICLEO) Summer Institute, an intense residential preparatory experience designed to help underrepresented students excel at law school and increase diversity in the Indiana legal community.

That experience solidified that law school is his path.

“I was nervous if this was the route I wanted to go, and if I was going to fit in,” he said. “You have the idea that everyone is going to be so smart and wonder if you are smart enough. Going to this program showed that everyone who goes to law school, they’re all people just like you are. While they are smart, you are smart as well. It confirmed that I belong there, and I can do it.”

Finishing his Master of Business Administration (MBA) at Kokomo while also doing his work for ICLEO was an additional challenge for Borom. He attended his law classes Monday through Saturday for six weeks during the summer, and drove up to Kokomo on Tuesday evenings for his MBA classes. He finishes his MBA this month, shortly before his fall semester of law school begins.

Gloria Preece, assistant dean of the School of Business, director of the MBA and MPM programs, and assistant professor of personal financial management and marketing, has no doubt Borom will be an outstanding law student. She added that completing a bachelor’s degree in three years and then pursing an MBA attests to his intellectual capabilities and determination.

“Balancing the demands of academia and athletics is no small feat, yet Tahj excels in both areas,” she said. “His disciplined approach to time management and unyielding work ethic allows him to thrive both in the classroom and on the field. This speaks volumes about his dedication and ability to handle a rigorous academic workload.”

She also noted his leadership ability and character.

“Tahj possesses a remarkable blend of integrity, diligence, and compassion,” Preece said. “He approaches challenges with a level-headedness that is rare, demonstrating not only a deep understanding of the law but also an unwavering commitment to justice. His ethical compass is finely tuned, and I have no doubt that he will contribute meaningfully to the legal community.”

Law school was not in Borom’s plan when he began his business degree at IU Kokomo, shortly after graduating from Speedway High School. He took two business law classes that piqued his interest, and began considering that option.

“Those were challenging classes, but I enjoyed the challenge,” he said, adding that he is interested in transactional law, like contracts, mergers and acquisitions, or possibly sport and entertainment law.

He’s pleased to have maintained a high GPA while also playing college baseball, and said his parents, Trenton and Tira Borom, are proud of his success.

“They tell every person they can find that I’m going to law school,” he said. “I don’t like to talk about myself, but they do it for me.”

The IU Regional Law Scholars program is a partnership with the five IU regional campuses, including IU Kokomo, IU East, IU Northwest, IU South Bend, and IU Southeast. Each campus can nominate one candidate, and the IU McKinney scholarship committee selects a total of five recipients, one from each of the five campuses.

