Campus receives Indiana Wildlife Federation certification during Sustainability Week

KOKOMO, Ind. — Creating a better campus atmosphere for birds, bees, and other wildlife also improves it for those who go to school there.

The Indiana Wildlife Federation (IWF) recognized Indiana University Kokomo for its environmental efforts, designating it as a certified Sustainable Campus on Wednesday (September 18). Students, faculty, and staff celebrated the honor during Sustainability Week.

The sustainable campus program encourages colleges and universities to adopt sustainable and ecologically friendly practices. To earn certification, a participating school must implement at least one new project that demonstrates conservation practices. IU Kokomo is the fifth campus statewide to earn the designation.

“We’re trying to reward campuses that are already making these efforts, and encourage them if they are not,” said Aaron Stump, IWF habitat program manager. He was especially impressed with the four ecological restoration sites planted this summer by the Student Sustainability Council and the Office of Sustainability.

Andy Tuholski, director of the Office of Sustainability, said in addition to planting native plants the restoration sites, volunteers have removed invasive plants, weeded, and conducted hands-on research.

“They are testing the water quality in the stream by Sustainability Meadow, and taking inventory of the plant life, both invasive and native, to get a better handle on what currently lives and thrives here,” he said. “They are figuring out how we can increase our biodiversity and be intentional about our plantings over the years.”

On Wednesday, about 50 volunteers — students, faculty, staff, alumni, and others — planted five Serbian spruce, two royal reds, two fiesta maples and one sycamore tree, and picked up trash on campus. The group included Duke Energy employees and about a dozen Western Middle School seventh graders, led by their teacher Hannah Sandefur, who was a sustainability intern while she was an IU Kokomo student.

“I teach an extension for botany, and we are learning about growth and plants,” said Sandefur, B.S. ’23. “I thought it would be a good opportunity for them to see how our campus is trying to be more sustainable, and why we plant trees. We plant trees because it helps our environment, and they can be involved with that.”

The Duke Energy Foundation provided a $10,000 Climate Resiliency Grant for campus sustainability projects, including $5,000 for the Tree Campus USA effort, and $5,000 for the invasive species eradication and native plant restoration project.

“We truly enjoyed volunteering during IUK’s Sustainability Week,” said Jenny Jordan, government and community relations manager for Duke Energy Indiana. “It’s great to see so many students and university leadership engaged in something that’s also important to our company: fostering a resilient ecosystem.”

Sophomores Lauren Neff and Abby Mast worked together to pick up trash on Wednesday. As a member of the Student Sustainability Council, Mast was happy to help.

“I enjoy plants and sustainability, and I want to give back,” said Mast, from Sharpsville. “It takes care of our environment and keeps our plants flourishing.”

Neff, from Macy, appreciates the woodland environment of campus.

“There are a lot of colleges that feel like a city, but this feels more natural with trees all around, she said.

Sophomore Will Van Heyningen said Sustainability Week puts a spotlight on campus conservation efforts, and lets students know how they can be involved.

“They are hosting events like the bird symposium, and they are selling honey we make on campus from bees we house on campus,” said Van Heyningen, from Rochester. “They’re helping to make our campus prettier, they are making our air supply cleaner, and they are giving us interesting things to do.”

Other Sustainability Week activities included Birds of IU Kokomo T-shirt giveaways, the sale of honey from the campus beehives, distribution of books on topics in sustainability, a live raptor presentation by Mark Booth from Take Flight!, and a visit from Jim Carpenter, founder and CEO of Wild Birds Unlimited.

