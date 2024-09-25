Colombian American poet, actor, to speak at IU Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — Colombian American poet Carlos Andrés Gómez, star of HBO’s Def Poetry Jam and the Spike Lee movie Inside Man with Denzel Washington, will perform his original work at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2 in Kresge Auditorium. The event is free and open to the public and will be followed by a reception and book signing with Gómez.

Andréa Halpin, dean of students, said Gómez previously visited IU Kokomo in 2023. His session this year is At the Intersection of Wellness & Belonging.

“We selected Carlos because of his captivating storytelling ability and personable approach at his speaking events,” she said. “Having visited IUK last fall, he skillfully intertwined storytelling, spoken word, and personal anecdotes that resonated deeply with students, staff, and faculty.”

She encouraged anyone interested to attend.

“I am confident that Carlos’s thought-provoking message will provide the necessary tools to continue improving IUK for future generations,” she said.

Carlos Andrés Gómez is the author of Hijito, which won the Foreword INDIES Gold Medal and the International Book Award in 2020, and the coming-of-age memoir Man Up: Reimagining Modern Manhood.

His most recent book, Fractures, was selected by Pulitzer Prize winner and 19th U.S. Poet Laureate Natasha Trethewey as the winner of the Felix Pollak Prize in Poetry.

Hailing from New York City, Gómez has performed at more than 1,000 colleges, universities, independent schools, and companies in 47 U.S. states and headlined shows in 28 countries across six continents. He has been featured on NPR, PBS, TEDx, Upworthy, Central Park SummerStage, and partnered with John Legend for Senior Orientation, a program to counteract bullying and champion inclusive masculinity among high school students.

A former social worker and public school teacher, Gomez first made a name for himself by winning the Apollo Theater’s celebrated Amateur Night, and later as a member of the renowned Nuyorican Poets Café’s slam team. In 2008, he collaborated with Tony Award-winning tap dance legend Savion Glover on Broadway. Gómez is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and the MFA Program for Writers at Warren Wilson College.

