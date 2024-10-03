Hospitality and Tourism Management faculty earns lifetime achievement award from professional organization

KOKOMO, Ind. — An Indiana University Kokomo hospitality and tourism management professor will receive the highest award given by his professional organization this month.

Mark Meng, associate professor of hospitality and tourism, will receive the International Society of Travel and Tourism Educators Heidi Sung Achievement Award at the organization’s conference in Hong Kong.

The award recognizes and honors an individual who has made significant lifetime contributions to the field of travel and tourism among four-year programs granting a bachelor’s degree or higher.

“I’m honored to be the recipient of this award,” Meng said. “I feel truly blessed to be part of the IU Kokomo team.”

Meng joined the faculty in 2015 as one of the first faculty members for the Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism (HTM) program. He’s also participated in the IU Kokomo Experience and You (KEY) program since its inception, offering academic trips to destinations near and far, including Kokomo Opalescent Glass and the Seiberling Mansion for cultural heritage tourism classes. He’s also taken students to the Walt Disney World Resort to get a behind-the-scenes look at how the industry leader creates an immersive experience for its guests.

“We’ve embedded KEY in the HTM program,” he said. “I always say HTM isn’t rocket science, it’s applied management study. I truly believe our students learn better from these real-world practices, meetings, conversations, field trips, and tours with real businesses and leaders.”

Chancellor Mark Canada said Meng has been a founder and leader in the HTM program and is its first tenured faculty member “and a constant force at the heart of the program.” He also noted that Meng has twice earned the Trustees Teaching Award.

“Dr. Meng’s contributions go beyond the curriculum and the classroom—well beyond,” Canada said. “A leading thinker and practitioner in our KEY program, he has done perhaps more than anyone on campus to craft creative experiential-learning opportunities for our students—from numerous meetings and tours at hospitality venues in our region to extended experiences in Louisville and Fort Wayne to multiple weeklong trips to Disney World, where students hear from (and network with) hospitality and tourism professionals at an industry leader. Even more impressive are Dr. Meng’s efforts to engage students in service projects for community partners.”

Meng has been actively involved in community projects and collaborations, including the Kokomo downtown conference center and hotel, the Kokomo Country Club, the Honeywell Center, the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance, the Fulton County Chamber of Commerce, and other partnerships with local businesses including hotels, restaurants, tourist attractions, and event planners.

Meng earned a Ph.D. in Hospitality and Tourism Management from Purdue University; a Master of Science in Food Business from University College Cork, Ireland; and a Bachelor of Management in Hospitality Management from Beijing Technology and Business University, China. His research interests include food and beverage management, food culture at travel destinations, destination authenticity and culture preservation, tourist behavior and motivation, and rural tourism and community development.

