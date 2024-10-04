IU Kokomo to celebrate Homecoming October 8-11

KOKOMO, Ind. — Indiana University Kokomo students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends are invited to celebrate Homecoming with activities planned October 8 through October 11.

“Linked by Legacy 2024” includes a fall festival, movie night, tailgate, and volleyball games, as well as opportunities to give back to the Kokomo community through the Angel Walk fundraiser and service on Make a Difference Day.

“It’s important to take care of not just IU Kokomo, but the community around us,” said sophomore Jenna Gross, vice president of the Cougar Activity Board. “We have a lot of supporters in our community, so giving back is pretty important.”

Katy Johnson, a senior who serves as Student Government Association vice president, encouraged the IU Kokomo faculty, staff, students and community to participate in Homecoming in some way.

“It’s important not only for alumni to come back and see how their campus has changed, and how the social life has grown, but also for current students to see how they can get involved on campus,” she said.

Activities kick off at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 8 in Alumni Hall with the Angel Walk, a one-mile fundraising walk and rally against domestic violence and sexual assault. It benefits the Family Service Association of Howard County’s domestic violence shelter. Those who participate will receive free admission to the 7 p.m. volleyball match with IU East in the Student Activities and Events Center (SAEC).

Festivities continue from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, with the fall fest and T-shirt giveaway in Alumni Hall. The fall fest includes fall activities, treats, and line dancing. T-shirts are available while supplies last.

Alumni take center stage at the Alumni Hall of Fame awards program at 6 p.m. Thursday, October 10 in Kresge Auditorium. The IU Alumni Association Kokomo Region will honor Alumni Hall of Fame recipients Brianne L. Boles, Sharmaine L. Ellison, Amy L. Lucas, and Israel Nieto Sr.; Outstanding IU Alumni Partner Award honoree Randall L. Fishman; and Chancellor’s Medallion recipient David C. Heilman.

Also Thursday, the Student Government Association will host a movie night at the Earth Stage, with free popcorn and cotton candy. Rain location is the Kelley Student Center, Room 130.

Students are invited to take action to help their community by participating in Make a Difference Day, from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, October 11. Make a Difference Day is national day devoted to helping others by doing volunteer work. Students may register for a volunteer site outside the IU Kokomo Bookstore. All volunteers will receive a free T-shirt.

Friday’s festivities continue with a tailgate at 5:15 p.m. at the SAEC, followed by a 6 p.m. volleyball game against Alice Lloyd College.

The IU Police Department Kokomo and IU Kokomo Staff Council will also collect hats, gloves, scarves, and coats for Kokomo Urban Outreach during Homecoming week. Donation locations include the Hunt Hall stairwell, Advising East office, IUPD Kokomo, the SAEC, the Welcome Center, the IU Kokomo Library, and the tailgates.

For more information about Homecoming, explore the IU Kokomo event calendar.

Education is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.