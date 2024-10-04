Venezuelan student teaches culture through Spanish club

KOKOMO, Ind. — Three years ago, Juliana Estrada’s family left their home in Venezuela for what they said would be a short vacation.

They never returned.

Instead, the family drove over the border into Colombia, joining the nearly 8 million Venezuelans who have fled rampant violence, gang warfare, soaring crime rates, and shortages of food, medicine, and essential services, according to the UN Refugee Agency. Her brothers had already relocated to Indianapolis, so Estrada’s family joined them there, and she enrolled at Carmel High School. The family has been granted political asylum to stay in the United States.

Estrada said her father’s former job in the oil industry made him a target, and though they tried not to draw attention to themselves, there were threats made against their family.

“We had to take a trip without telling anyone, and then we were like, ‘Surprise, we got out of the country,’” she said. “We were fortunate to have the resources to make it.”

At school, she met Indiana University Kokomo student Karedis Araujo, who had attended the same high school after her family left Venezuela. Araujo invited her to visit campus, and Estrada immediately felt at home.

“I came to IU Kokomo and people treated me like they knew me,” she said. “It’s not awkward to ask questions, and for people to help you.”

Now a sophomore communication major, Estrada is giving back, working as a Spanish language interpreter for prospective students and their families. She also serves as president of the Latinos Unidos Student Spanish Club, with a goal of supporting Hispanic students and sharing their culture with all students.

“We’re focused on bringing the community together,” she said. “It’s always nice to have someone who can speak Spanish with you. We also want to share our culture and food, and help people learn about us. We want all students to be part of it.”

She explained that since students from several Spanish speaking countries are participating, they can show that while they have many similarities, there are also differences.

“We can teach them that Venezuela, Mexico, Honduras, and other places our students come from have different cultures,” she said. “We can teach and represent our communities and have places for people to feel safe asking questions. I can talk about how I don’t eat tacos; I eat arepas. I can see that people are trying to learn and they like to know about new things. Knowing is power.”

She said they collaborate with the international student office to plan activities that showcase American culture, like going to NFL football games.

Estrada hopes to encourage other Hispanic students to pursue higher education, especially those who may not quality for financial aid or scholarships due to their immigration status.

“They think it will be super hard,” she said, which she understands, as she cannot access scholarships. “You have to find a job, and you have to work full time while going to school, but it can be done.”

Estrada goes to school Monday through Thursday, then goes to her parents’ home in Whitestown Friday through Sunday to work 12 hour days, which pays for her tuition. Her father works as a sous chef at a retirement community and helps with some of her school expenses.

The hard work will pay off in the end, she said.

“Education is power,” she said. “The more you know, the less people can go over you. Especially in a country that they don’t know a lot about you, you must be educated. You have to learn about the culture of your new country and decide what you want to do. You have to make your goal and work toward it. Take it in baby steps, and when you achieve the first step, take the next one.”

Estrada hopes she’s setting an example and showcasing the value her community places on education.

“We’re working to overcome stereotypes by showing people what we can do,” she said. “Sometimes people judge you for the way you look or your accent. I’m not just a Hispanic student, I am Juliana. I’m this person, and I’m making this happen.”

