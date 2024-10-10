20th annual Angel Walk raises awareness and funds for domestic violence prevention

KOKOMO, Ind. — Domestic violence is not a personal problem – it requires a community solution.

That was the message at Indiana University Kokomo Tuesday evening, as students, faculty, staff, and members of the Kokomo community gathered to participate in the 20th annual Angel Walk and rally in partnership with the Family Service Association (FSA) of Howard County.

More than $14,000 was raised in support of the FSA Domestic Violence Shelter, helping to provide essential services to those in need.

Andréa Halpin, dean of students, said that the Angel Walk is an important event, emphasizing the value of community partnerships.

“Community partnerships are part of our mission, and what we hope for our students to implement in college and after college, is staying connected to the community and different causes,” Halpin said.

“Knowing that (domestic violence) is prevalent in our community, and prevalent among college students; being aware and knowing the resources in our community is extremely important.”

Makayla Clark, a junior at IU Kokomo, attended the Angel Walk for the first time, alongside many other students.

“We’re emerging younger adults, and (participating) shows a maturity and understanding, that we can be a supportive community even though we are younger,” Clark said.

Following the rally in Alumni Hall, attendees clad in matching purple shirts walked a path around the IU Kokomo campus, moving past signs featuring domestic violence statistics and information for local resources.

“Everyone has a part to play in standing together and saying, ‘No more’ to domestic violence,” Angela Ciski, FSA director of community resources said during the rally. “Together, we need to create communities where healthy relationships can thrive.”

Fifth District Councilman Greg Davis read a proclamation from Mayor Tyler Moore, declaring October to be Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Kokomo, noting that, “The City of Kokomo calls upon all residents to speak out against domestic violence, to support all local efforts, and to assist the victims of these crimes, to help find the healing that they need.”

During the rally, attendees heard from Kokomo resident Carrie Barnett-Hamilton. She spoke in memory of her sister Sandy, who died in 2023 as a result of a domestic violence incident.

“We are here, and we are not going to stop fighting,” Barnett-Hamilton said. Reflecting on the effect of her sister’s passing, she said, “I have learned that until you are in their shoes, you will never know the whys. All we can do is be here to help and support them when they are ready.”

“Domestic violence is real, and it is ugly,” she added. “Please remember, you are not alone. You are loved, and there are people in this community who are ready to help.”

Education is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.