IU Kokomo recognizes alumni for distinguished service to campus

KOKOMO, Ind. — Six Indiana University alumni joined a distinguished group of graduates recognized for community service, professional accomplishments, and service to the Kokomo campus with IU Kokomo’s highest awards.

David C. Heilman was awarded the IU Kokomo Chancellor’s Medallion, the highest honor given by the chancellor, for those who have provided distinguished service, given freely of their talents to promote human welfare and community well-being, and served as exemplary role models for students and alumni through their integrity, leadership, and commitment.

Randall L. Fishman received the first-ever IU Alumni Partner Award, which is given to an IU alumnus or alumna from any IU campus who has made a difference at IU Kokomo through service to the campus.

Brianne L. Boles, Sharmaine L. Ellison, Amy L. Lucas, and Israel Nieto Sr. were inducted into the IU Kokomo Alumni Hall of Fame.

Chancellor Mark Canada awarded Heilman the chancellor’s medallion, noting it is the first he’s given since taking office. He shared Heilman’s story, starting with his education at IU Kokomo when it was housed in the Seiberling Mansion, before he transfered to IUPUI to complete a business degree. After graduation, he returned to Kokomo as an engineering supervisor of Photolith Laboratory at Delco Electronics. Later, he and a colleague approached Delco executives with the idea of transitioning it from an internal facility to a commercial business, which later became Tau Laboratories, and then DuPont Photomasks, where he held several upper-level management positions.

Since retiring in 1999, Heilman has served on several community boards, including the Kokomo Chamber of Commerce, the Kokomo Downtown Association, the United Way, St. Joseph Hospital Board, the IU Kokomo Advisory Board, the Ivy Tech Board, and the Foundation Board of Community Howard Regional Health. He’s also volunteered for Samaritan Caregivers and the Kokomo Welcome Wagon Club.

“Thank you, Dave, for the countless ways you have used your talents to benefit the Kokomo community and its residents, and how you serve as a role model for all IU alumni and students,” Canada said.

Benjamin Liechty, director of alumni relations, presented the inaugural Outstanding IU Alumni Partner Award to Randall L. Fishman, an IU Bloomington alumnus. Fishman and his wife, Esther, have been longtime supporters of the IU Kokomo athletics program, giving to the Student Activities and Events Center and founding a scholarship for the volleyball team. He also volunteers at many sporting events, taking stats, finding game day workers, and scheduling officials.



Fishman also created a memorable experience for students through his connections with the Indiana Pacers, facilitating a KEY trip to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where students got a behind-the-scenes look at the logistics, planning, and execution of an NBA game.

Fishman helped IU Kokomo students find internships and created opportunities for students to sing at Pacers and Indiana Fever games, helps create alumni events, and has helped alumni create financial plans to pay off their student loans.

Liechty quoted alumna McKenna Fewell, who commended Fishman, saying, “The ripple effect of Randy’s generosity extends far and wide, touching the lives of countless individuals, including my own and those of my friends and family. His leadership within the IU Kokomo community has left an indelible legacy, shaping the experiences of students and alumni alike.”

Alumni Hall of Fame recipients include:

Brianne L. Boles: Brianne earned a Bachelor of General Studies (BGS) and a Master of Public Management (MPM) from IU Kokomo. She has worked at Bona Vista Programs, Inc., one of the largest nonprofit organizations in Howard County, since 2007, beginning as vice president of development and vocational services, and now serving as chief executive officer since 2018. She is a member of the Indiana Association of Rehabilitation Facilities, serving on their board since 2007, has been volunteer chair for the Haynes Apperson Festival since 2015, is a member of the volunteer action committee for the United Way of Howard County for the Taste of Kokomo, and is a founding officer and president of the Kokomo BobKats Foundation. She’s served four years on the IUAA Kokomo Region board of directors and is currently on the Executive Council of the IU Alumni Association as a member at large.

Sharmaine L. Ellison: Sharmaine earned an Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN), a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), and an MPM from IU Kokomo. She began her nursing career at Ascension St. Vincent as a surgical services RN, then moved to Community Howard Regional Health in 2006, as the quality management RN. She’s now the stroke/chest pain clinical coordinator for Community Howard, holding that position since 2021. She’s also an occupational health RN at Stellantis in Kokomo and an adjunct professor at IU Kokomo and Ivy Tech. She’s served more than 20 years in various roles in the IU Kokomo Alumni Association Board and the IUAA Kokomo Region Board, including as president. She served on the IUAA Executive Council from 2016-2022 and has received the IUAA Volunteer Leadership Award.

Amy L. Lucas: Amy earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from IU Kokomo. Her sister and one of her daughters also graduated from IU Kokomo, which makes her part of a legacy family. She began her career as controller at Ramada Inn-Kokomo and then Meristar Hotels until 2000, when she went to work as an accountant at Bucheri, McCarty, and Metz LLP, where she works today. She’s earned several promotions and now serves as the first female full equity partner of the company since 2020. She is in charge of recruiting and has served in this role the entire time she has been part of the management team. She’s mentored countless IU Kokomo accounting students and Bucheri, McCarty, and Metz staff, and has been an invaluable resource to the firm’s young female CPAs. She’s volunteered as a member of the American Institute of CPAs, Indiana CPA Society, the Women’s Business Council, the Central Middle School PTA, Kokomo High School Swim and Dive Booster Club, the Carver Community Center, Community Foundation of Howard County Professional Advisory Council, and was treasurer for the Kokomo Symphonic Society for two decades.

Israel Nieto Sr.: Israel earned his BSN in 2014, then became a Family Nurse Practitioner. His son, Joseph, is currently a nursing student at IU Kokomo. As a teenager, he recalled migrating with his family to different states for farm work and receiving services from clinics that provided primary care and immunizations. From 2019-2024 he drove a mobile unit for the Indiana Health Center of Marion to the migrant camps in Orestes, Geneva, and Alexandria, serving as its primary care provider. His senior year at IU Kokomo, Nieto participated in the Innovation Symposium, which allows students to meet innovators, practice innovating thinking, and develop individual projects to address global issues. He was selected as Innovator of the Year for his plan to reduce hospital infections and provide better health outcomes by creating a way to obtain vitals at any time without reusing equipment or waking patients.

