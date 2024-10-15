IU Kokomo to survey 2014, 2019 alumni on careers

KOKOMO, Ind. — Indiana University Kokomo has partnered with Lightcast, a global leader in labor market data, to conduct a national online survey to collect career pathway data from alumni.

The National Alumni Career Mobility Survey (NACM) will be open from October 15 through December 15, seeking career satisfaction and insights from college and university alumni who completed their degree in calendar years 2014 and 2019. The data collected by this survey will be used to help our institution better understand the professional pathways of our graduates and prepare future alumni for continued and improved career success. If you are a 2014 or 2019 graduate, look for an email from us in the coming weeks.

Chancellor Mark Canada encouraged all included alumni to participate in the survey.

“Knowing the careers our alumni entered and the impact of an IUK education on them can inform our decision-making,” he said.

About the NACM Survey:

The National Alumni Career Mobility Survey is an annual national benchmark report and community on Alumni Career Pathways and Mobility at the 5 and 10-year mark.

About Lightcast:

Lightcast provides trusted global labor market data, analytics, and expert guidance that empowers communities, corporations, and learning providers to make informed decisions and navigate the increasingly complex world of work. With a database of more than one billion job postings and career profiles, our team provides best-in-class customer service with robust data, clear analysis, and expert guidance on skills, jobs, and opportunities.

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, and Moscow, Idaho, Lightcast is active in more than 30 countries and has offices in the United Kingdom, Italy, New Zealand, and India. The company is backed by global private equity leader KKR. For more, visit www.lightcast.io.

Education is KEY at Indiana University Kokomo.