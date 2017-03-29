IU Bloomington considered one of the most beautiful college campuses in U.S.

Take a stroll around campus, and you’ll find spring flowers blooming against the backdrop of limestone buildings or near large outdoor sculptures. Walk across a rustic wooden bridge and listen to the babbling flow of creek water or stop to snap a selfie in front of the iconic Sample Gates. You’re on one of the most beautiful college campuses in the United States, and it’s not just us saying it.

Photos by Indiana University

Out of 100 Most Beautiful College Campuses in America, Indiana University Bloomington ranks No. 15 on Best College Reviews because of its limestone architecture and natural beauty. It’s also ranked No. 15 in Best Colleges’ 50 Most Amazing College Campuses of 2017 because of its historic buildings and college-town atmosphere.

It was the verdant grounds, limestone buildings and cycling and walking trails that made USA Today readers vote in favor of IU, which placed second on the publication’s list of Top 10 Best Beautiful College Campuses.

The affordability of attending college in such a beautiful setting is what made the IU Bloomington campus rank No. 2 on Great Value Colleges with Beautiful Campuses.

Photos by Indiana University

The Bloomington campus also made the 20 most beautiful on Condé Nast Traveler’s list thanks to the way its limestone buildings and leafy grounds complement the Jordan River, named after IU’s first president. Travel and Leisure also noted the landscaping and limestone in its list of The Most Beautiful College in Every State.

IU’s name can also be found on the BuzzFeed list 21 of the most beautiful college campuses in America, and it was USA Today’s most Instagrammed place in Indiana.

Whether you like to sit on a cozy bench under the shade of tall, leafy trees, admire a great work of contemporary art or take photos of stunning architecture built from locally-sourced limestone, there’s something for everyone on the beautiful campus of IU Bloomington.