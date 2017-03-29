IU names new men’s basketball coach

Archie Miller has been named the head men’s basketball coach for Indiana University.

IU men’s basketball coach Archie Miller.Photo courtesy of IU Athletics

Miller’s teams at the University of Dayton have won back-to-back Atlantic 10 Championships and have reached four straight NCAA Tournaments for the first time in the history of Dayton men’s basketball, including a trip to the Elite Eight in 2014. He is the current Atlantic 10 and NABC District Coach of the Year and, in 2015, he was a finalist for the Jim Phelan National Coach of the Year Award.

“By getting to know Archie, I’m even more confident than ever that he is the right coach, the right basketball coach for us to lead us to meet our very high expectations here at Indiana University,” IU director of athletics Fred Glass said at a press conference earlier this week. “The only things I’ll say about the search is, number one, Archie was on my short list from the very beginning, and number two, he’s the only person to whom I’ve offered the job.”

Miller said his approach to the program will focus on the past through the team’s history; the present through current team members; and the future through recruiting.

“To everyone who loves Indiana University and our program, the identity of an Indiana Hoosier reads like this within our walls: ‘They’ll embrace high standards both in the classroom, on the basketball court; they’ll compete for excellence in both. Represent yourself, your family, and Indiana University in a first-class manner at all times. Tell the truth, and make no excuses, regardless of the circumstances. Respect your teammates, take responsibility for their well-being and treat them as family. Understand our team’s attacking mentality. Pursue relentlessly a competitive edge in all that you do in our program, and focus on team goals more than individual goals. Know your role on our team and take great pride in it,’ he said.

“If we can get our players to buy into that code and we stay circled around that identity of who we are every day and who we bring in here every day, then I think at the end of the day, the main goal will happen, which is to make this great state, all of our alums, former players, this university and everyone who has grown up in the state of Indiana very, very proud because the expectations are set high and they’re achievable.”

A full transcript of Miller’s first press conference is available through IU Athletics.

A student rides a bicycle.Photo by Liz Kaye, IU Communications

‘Ride About Town’ cycling event planned

In honor of National Public Health Week, Indiana University’s School of Public Health-Bloomington is inviting the campus community to see the city from a different perspective: on a bike.

“Ride About Town,” takes place from 4 to 5:30 p.m. April 6 and will include a social ride throughout Bloomington that will teach bike safety, demonstrate safe bike routes and an opportunity to discuss the city environment and how it pertains to cyclists.

The event is a collaboration between the university, the city of Bloomington and the IU Campus Bicycle program.

“We are excited to be hosting this event in honor of National Public Health Week,” said Megan Metzger, manager of alumni engagement and events for the School of Public Health. “This will be a great way for IU students, faculty and staff to break free of the ‘campus bubble,’ and to see part of the city such as the B-Line trail. We want to show them safe and easy ways to get around town on a bike and hopefully inspire them to explore all Bloomington has to offer.”

Participants will meet on the east lawn of the School of Public Health, outside of the Wildermuth Intramural Center gym. Before the ride begins, a quick Bike Safety 101 discussion will be given to riders. Cyclists will then make their way down the B-Line trail, before cutting through Bryan Park and then back to campus, ending back at the School of Public Health.

Riders of all skill levels are invited to attend and helmets are encouraged.

After the ride, participants can walk over to IU’s First Thursdays event where the School of Public Health will have a tent, helping riders learn quick bike maintenance tips, gather information on local bike resources and pick up bike swag. There will also be a chance to meet members of RideOn Cycling, the Little 500 team sponsored by the School of Public Health.

April First Thursdays Festival focused on ‘China Remixed’ theme

The last First Thursdays Festival of the spring 2017 semester will be from 5 to 8 p.m. April 6 at Showalter Arts Plaza.

This month’s activities center around “China Remixed,” the theme of the IU Bloomington Arts and Humanities Council’s 2017 festival. It will feature a Chinese night market, with culinary traditions from the cultures of Taiwan, Hong Kong and mainland greater China. Attendees will engage with calligraphy, paper cutting, Chinese games and more, including dance and music performances.

A complete schedule of performers, events and food is available.

IU dedicates new Paul H. O’Neill Graduate Center at School of Public and Environmental Affairs

Indiana University President Michael A. McRobbie presided over the March 24 dedication of the Paul H. O’Neill Graduate Center, home to the top-ranked public affairs and environmental science and policy graduate programs in IU’s School of Public and Environmental Affairs.

The 34,000-square-foot building provides state-of-the-art classrooms, meeting areas, faculty offices and three large student commons that will foster SPEA’s tradition of multidisciplinary collaboration.

The center is named for IU alumnus Paul O’Neill, former U.S. secretary of the treasury and chairman and CEO of Alcoa.

The O’Neill Graduate Center features an open, three-story stairway that echoes the architecturally striking atrium in the adjoining, original SPEA building constructed in 1982. Another unique feature is a dramatic glass curtain that is a glistening wall between the commons spaces and 10th Street.

School faculty and staff moved into the new space in January.

Alice Waters.Photo by Amanda Marsalis

World-famous chef and food activist Alice Waters to visit campus

Alice Waters, the world-renowned chef, author and food activist, will visit the IU Bloomington campus April 6 and 7.

Waters will inaugurate IU’s Food Project, a part of the IU Bloomington College of Arts and Sciences’ Food Institute.

Waters will introduce Marcel Pagnol’s 1938 film “The Baker’s Wife” at 7 p.m. April 6 at IU Cinema. She will also speak about “Teaching Slow Food Values in a Fast Food Culture” at 4:30 p.m. April 7 in Presidents Hall. The lecture is free and open to the public. Tickets are required for the film.

A complete schedule of her visit and additional information is available.

Third annual Bloomington Innovation Conference to bring together industry, academic research

Researchers across multiple academic disciplines at Indiana University Bloomington will come together with regional industry executives April 6 at the third annual Bloomington Innovation Conference and Reception on the IU campus.

The keynote speaker will be Nick Nikolaides, engagement manager at the University of Cincinnati Skin Science and Technology Center and entrepreneur-in-residence at the University of Cincinnati Technology Commercialization Accelerator.

A complete list of speakers and event details are available.

Adobe Connect retiring; Zoom selected as replacement

Adobe Connect, IU’s web collaboration and conferencing system, will retire Aug. 31. After a comprehensive pilot evaluation, Zoom has been selected as its replacement.

Connect will remain available for 2017 spring and summer terms. After Aug. 31, Connect will switch to read-only mode through Dec. 28; you will be able to access and download previously-created recordings and content, but it will not be possible to conduct live meetings in the application. All Connect users should take steps to preserve archived meeting recordings that they wish to keep.

For more information on the transition from Connect to Zoom, see About the Adobe Connect Retirement.