World-famous chef and food activist Alice Waters to visit IU Bloomington

Alice Waters. Photo by Amanda Marsalis

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Alice Waters, the world-renowned chef, author and food activist, will visit the IU Bloomington campus April 6 and 7.

Waters will inaugurate IU’s Food Project, a part of the IU Bloomington College of Arts and Sciences’ Food Institute.

“We are thrilled to have Alice Waters at our table,” said Carl Ipsen, director of the IU Food Project and a professor of history at IU Bloomington. “Her emphasis on sustaining and sustainable food underlies IU’s exciting new food studies programs, from our newly created undergraduate certificate in food studies to the graduate study and faculty research promoted by IU’s Food Institute.”

Waters will introduce Marcel Pagnol’s 1938 film “The Baker’s Wife” at 7 p.m. April 6 at IU Cinema. She will also speak about “Teaching Slow Food Values in a Fast Food Culture” at 4:30 p.m. April 7 in Presidents Hall. The lecture is free and open to the public. Tickets are required for the film.

Waters’ legendary Chez Panisse restaurant, which opened in Berkeley, California, in 1972, kick-started a national movement to grow and serve fresh, local food. She is also the founder of the Edible Schoolyard Project, established in 1995 to teach children to grow and cook food, and vice president of Slow Food International since 2002. The author of 15 books, Waters is the recipient of numerous honors, most recently the 2014 National Humanities Medal.

Waters’ visit brings attention to the rapidly growing interest in food studies on the Bloomington campus and the recent founding of the IU Food Project and IU Food Institute. Both were created in 2015 to address the human and environmental challenges of providing both sustaining and sustainable food for a changing planet.

Peter Todd and Carl Ipsen. Photo by Indiana University

In addition to developing the new undergraduate certificate in food studies, the IU Food Project works collaboratively with an array of undergraduate groups on a spectrum of initiatives related to food and food systems, including curriculum development, service and outreach projects, event programming and the promotion of initiatives like the Real Food Challenge.

The IU Food Institute supports innovative research, graduate education and public outreach that will enhance and increase IU’s leadership role in the evolving interdisciplinary field of food studies.

The directors of the IU Food Institute are Peter Todd, Provost Professor of Cognitive Science, Psychology and Informatics at IU Bloomington; and Richard Wilk, Distinguished Professor of Anthropology at IU Bloomington.

Waters’ visit is sponsored by the College of Arts and Sciences and the Hutton Honors College.

For more information about IU’s Food Project and Alice Waters, contact Carl Ipsen at iufp@indiana.edu.

To order tickets for the film, visit the IU Cinema website, call 812-855-1103 or visit the IU Auditorium Box Office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.