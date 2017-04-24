Katherine Bridgeman receives Elite 50 Dr. Charles R. Bantz Award for Excellence

Katherine Bridgeman.Photo courtesy of Katherine Bridgeman

INDIANAPOLIS – Katherine Bridgeman, a doctoral student in the School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, received the Dr. Charles R. Bantz Award for Excellence at the Elite 50 dinner on April 19. The award is presented by the IUPUI Graduate and Professional Student Government to the campus’s top graduate or professional student.

Now in its third year, the Elite 50 is similar to IUPUI’s Top 100 list for undergraduates. The graduate list was created by IUPUI Graduate and Professional Student Government to recognize outstanding graduate and professional students for their contributions to the campus and community outside of the classroom. Award recipients represent the top one-half of 1 percent of the graduate and professional student body at IUPUI.

Bridgeman expects to graduate in May with her doctorate in physical therapy. She will then travel to Haiti for a monthlong internship with Imagine Missions Orphanage. There, she will help prepare for Camp Imagine, including training the orphanage’s older youth to serve as counselors at the summer camp that will host more than 100 youth; assist with career development, especially for those interested in working in health care; and implement enrichment activities such as a reading mentor program and dance classes.

After returning to the United States and taking the physical therapy board exam, Bridgeman plans to work with IU Health’s inpatient acute team at University or Methodist hospital in August. She also hopes to continue as a member of the research team on several projects she began as a student, pursue teaching opportunities at the undergraduate and graduate levels, and develop physical therapy-based mission trips for other students.

“The world of therapy is very dynamic and diverse, so I look forward to integrating my love of service, teaching, learning and diverse patient groups to increase awareness and excellence in care for many different people, particularly the underserved, throughout my career,” Bridgeman said.

As part of the award, Bridgeman will receive a $500 scholarship.

Also awarded at the Elite 50 dinner were the Best in School honors:

Jacob Balkos, IU School of Dentistry.

Stacey Abshire, School of Education.

Laura Green, School of Engineering and Technology.

Katherine Bridgeman, School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences.

Kaitlin Knapp, Herron School of Art and Design.

Eric David, IU Robert H. McKinney School of Law.

Janet Panoch, School of Liberal Arts.

Michael Johnston II, IU School of Medicine.

Stacey Crane, IU School of Nursing.

Imoleayo Adeyeri, IU Lilly Family School of Philanthropy.

Alexandra Simonton, IU Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health.

Kimberly Dreison, School of Science.

Stephanie Quiring, School of Social Work.

Jessica Davis, School of Public and Environmental Affairs.

Premier 10 honors were awarded to applicants with the 10 highest scores achieved during the selection process. Joining Bridgeman on that list were:

Stacey Crane, School of Nursing. Amy Bercovitz, School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences. Christina Christenson, School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences. Michael Johnston II, School of Medicine. Brent Bagley, School of Medicine. Stacey Abshire, School of Education. Ashley M. Jones, School of Nursing. Jessica Davis, School of Public and Environmental Affairs. Imoleayo Adeyeri, Lilly Family School of Philanthropy.

A complete list of the Elite 50 award recipients can be found online.