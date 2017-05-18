Six IU Kelley School of Business alumni to be honored at awards gala

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Six alumni of the Indiana University Kelley School of Business will be honored for professional achievement during the 48th Annual Alumni Awards Gala on Friday, May 19, in Indianapolis.

Being named to the Kelley School of Business Academy of Alumni Fellows are:

Philip Tin Sien Chua, former senior country executive of American Express Bank in Singapore.

Thomas “TD” Dixon, chief marketing officer for Jack Link’s Protein Snacks in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Janet E. Foutty, chairman and CEO of Deloitte Consulting LLP in Chicago.

Gregg M. Sherrill, executive chairman of Tenneco Inc. in Lake Forest, Illinois.

The 2017 Distinguished Entrepreneur Award will be presented to Larry K. Sharpf, founder of Selmet Inc. of Vancouver, Washington. Eric B. Derheimer, vice president at CID Capital in Indianapolis and a resident of Carmel, Indiana, will receive the Volunteer Leadership Award.

“We have so many talented, successful alums who help us continually review, renew and rebuild our programs into some of the most innovative in the country,” said Idalene “Idie” Kesner, dean of the Kelley School and the Frank P. Popoff Chair of Strategic Management. “They don’t rest on their laurels, and neither do we. I’m very proud and so appreciative of these strong leaders who are part of Kelley’s alumni network.”

Here is more information about those being honored:

Philip Tin Sien Chua, MBA ’88

Philip Tin Sien Chua

A consultant in the financial industry, Chua was previously the senior country executive of American Express Bank Singapore, where he functioned as the chief executive. Concurrently, he was head of global financial markets for Southeast Asia, global head of the Collateralized Trading Program and regional treasurer for Asia, positions he assumed progressively since joining the bank.

Before joining American Express, Chua was a senior trader at Chase Manhattan Bank and a part-time lecturer at the Institute of Banking and Finance Singapore. He is a council member in the Economic Society of Singapore and a member of the market surveillance and compliance panel of the National Electricity Market of Singapore, the Public Hygiene Council and the Maritime Youth Advisory Board.

He received the President’s Award in 2015 from the IU Alumni Association for his outstanding service as president of the Singapore chapter of that organization. He serves on the Kelley School’s Global Dean’s Council and is very active in Scouting in Singapore. He earned an MBA degree from Kelley in 1988 with majors in accounting and finance.

Thomas “TD” Dixon, MBA ’04

Thomas “TD” Dixon

Dixon leads all of Jack Link’s marketing, research and development and innovation worldwide and is responsible for delivering the company’s strategic growth plan through the successful planning, development and execution of all brand initiatives.

Before coming to Jack Link’s, Dixon was chief marketing officer for Welch’s. He also spent several years at Kimberly Clark, where he held numerous marketing leadership positions, as well as at Schwan’s, Miller-Coors and General Mills.

He has served as a board member for Breakthrough Greater Boston, which prepares low-income students for success in college and trains the next generation of urban teachers using its unique Students Teaching Students model. He earned an MBA degree with an emphasis in marketing from Kelley in 2004.

Janet E. Foutty, B.S. ’88, MBA ’91

Janet E. Foutty

Foutty, chairman and CEO of Deloitte Consulting LLP, previously led Deloitte’s federal practice, which is dedicated to improving the efficacy and efficiency of U.S. government agencies. Preceding that role, she led Deloitte Consulting’s technology practice, which notably launched several businesses, including Deloitte Digital.

A frequent author and public speaker, she regularly communicates with executive-level audiences about the changing business landscape, C-suite confidence, the multigenerational workforce and leadership strategy. She passionately supports women in technology and government; veterans’ issues; and the need for science, technology, engineering and mathematics education. Foutty is an advocate of Deloitte’s Women’s Initiative and founded Women in Technology groups in India and the United States.

Foutty earned both a Bachelor of Science degree in decision sciences with distinction and an MBA in finance from the Kelley School of Business. She serves on the board of Bright Pink, a nonprofit dedicated to women’s health, and on the Dean’s Council of the Kelley School.

Gregg M. Sherrill, MBA ’91

Gregg M. Sherrill

Earlier this month, Gregg Sherrill assumed the role of executive chairman of the board of directors of Tenneco, after serving for 10 years as chairman and CEO. Tenneco is an $8.6 billion global manufacturer of clean-air and ride-performance components and systems. With about 31,000 employees across 23 countries, the company serves all major vehicle manufacturers and replacement-market customers worldwide. During Sherrill’s tenure as CEO, Tenneco established a strong track record of revenue growth, higher earnings and improved profitability.

Before joining Tenneco in January 2007, Sherrill was with Johnson Controls Inc., where he last served as president of the Power Solutions Group, the company’s global automotive battery business. He also held leadership roles in the company’s Automotive Systems Group and North American operations. He began his 40-year career in the automotive industry with Ford Motor Co., where he served in a broad range of engineering and manufacturing positions during a 22-year tenure.

Sherrill serves on the board of directors for Snap-on Inc. and on the executive committee of the National Association of Manufacturers, where he is also past chairman of the board. In addition, he is a member of the National Governing Council of The Wilderness Society. He earned an MBA degree in management from the Kelley School in 1991.

Larry K. Sharpf, B.S. ’62

Larry K. Sharpf

Sharpf founded Selmet Inc., a state-of-the-art casting foundry that makes parts for a variety of commercial and military planes, including the Boeing 737, Airbus A320 and F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. He began his career with stints at Union Carbide, Precision Castparts, W.R. Grace and Teledyne Castparts. When he arrived at W.R. Grace, the company focused solely on the aftermarket wheels space. By securing its first contracts with Pontiac and Cadillac, Sharpf helped W.R. Grace increase its revenue from $23 million to $50 million in two years.

He left Teledyne in 1982 and established a consulting business, Selmet (short for Sell Metals). One of Selmet’s first clients was REM, a distressed-metals casting company in Albany, Oregon, with 18 employees. Sharpf bought REM in 1983 and reopened its doors as Selmet. His leadership helped Selmet produce the world’s first titanium golf club in 1987. Selmet was purchased by Blue Point Capital Partners in 2011 and has experienced major growth since then, currently employing more than 500 people.

Sharpf recognized the value of women in management, integrating women into the sales force at W.R. Grace and implementing a tuition-assistance program at Selmet that allowed women to acquire the training needed for key leadership roles within the company. He also administered a profit participation plan at Selmet. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing from the Kelley School in 1962.

Eric B. Derheimer, B.S. ’04

Eric B. Derheimer

Derheimer has been a member of the Alumni Leadership Network Council of the Kelley School of Business Alumni Association since its inception in 2014 and has served as its chair since July 1, 2015. He also serves as co-market leader for the Kelley School of Business Alumni Association’s Indianapolis network of alumni leaders. In these roles, he supports the Kelley School’s efforts to encourage alumni interaction with other alumni, students and the school. He has accepted a three-year term on the Kelley School of Business Alumni Association board of directors, beginning in July.

He is a vice president at CID Capital, a lower-middle-market private equity fund based in Indianapolis that invests in owner-operated and family-owned businesses and offers them capital and strategic advice.

Previously, he was a vice president in Greenhill & Co.’s industrial mergers and acquisitions group in Chicago, worked for The Carlyle Group as an associate and was part of UBS’ mergers and acquisitions group as an analyst. Derheimer earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting and finance with high distinction in 2004.

Sponsors:

Platinum sponsors of the 2017 Kelley Alumni Awards Gala are Deloitte, Tenneco Inc. and Snap-on Inc. Gold sponsors are Eli Lilly and Co., FedEx Corp., MasterBrand Cabinets Inc., Johnson Ventures Inc., Seed Strategy and Wing Tai Holdings Limited. Silver sponsors are Bloomington Brands; CID Capital; Hammond, Kennedy, Whitney & Co.; Jack Link’s; and Life Sciences Technologies LLC. Bronze sponsors are BKD LLP, Caribou Coffee Co. Inc., J.C. Hart Co. Inc., Markey’s Rental & Staging, Pfizer Inc. and Taft Law.