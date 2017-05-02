Around IUPUI

Campus Center summer hours

The Campus Center will shift to its reduced summer hours starting May 9.

Monday through Saturday: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you have any questions, visit the Campus Center’s website.

Traffic alert: the Mini-Marathon is coming!

An accessible version of this graphic is available online.

Preparations for the 500 Festival Mini-Marathon, as well as the race itself, will close campus streets and parking lots Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6. IUPUI staff, faculty and students are urged to plan ahead.

Campus traffic will be affected starting 6 p.m. Friday, when setup for the race begins. Closures and congestion will continue through 4 p.m. Saturday, when the last runners complete the course. The specific closings and times are as follows:

New York Street, from University Boulevard to West Street, will close at 6 p.m. Friday and remain closed until 4 p.m. Saturday.

New York Street, from White River Parkway to West Street, will close at 5:30 a.m. Saturday and remain closed until 4 p.m. In addition, no vehicles can cross New York Street during this time, and any vehicles parked on campus south of New York Street will have to stay until 4 p.m. Police will make no exceptions.

Blackford Street and California Street south of Vermont Street will both be closed from 6 p.m. Friday through 4 p.m. Saturday.

Michigan Street will be closed from Porto Alegre Street westbound (over the bridge) from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Porto Alegre Street will be closed from Michigan Street to Limestone Street from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Limestone Street will be closed from Porto Alegre Street to New York Street from 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Lansing Street will be closed from about the 400 block, by Parking Lot 64, to New York Street from 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

All northbound lanes of West Street will be closed from Washington Street to Vermont Street from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

All southbound lanes of West Street will be closed from Michigan Street to Washington Street from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

IUPUI staff, students, faculty and visitors who need access to buildings south of New York Street, such as Herron School of Art, NIFS and the Natatorium, are encouraged to park in the Vermont Street garage, Barnhill garage and surface lots.

Student Advocate referrals just got easier

Depending on your role on campus, you could be the first person to identify whether a student needs help. The student advocate, as part of the Division of Student Affairs, is a resource for providing assistance. The referral form for directing a student to the student advocate has recently been updated to make it easier for faculty and staff to start the process. When you complete the referral form online, you can then offer voluntary assistance to the student, connect the student with on- and off-campus resources, or help the student develop an action plan.

If you are unsure how to help a student, or if a student’s needs are more than you feel prepared to address, you can contact the student advocate at 317-274-4431 or stuadvoc@iupui.edu.

Students may contact the student advocate directly by making an appointment or visiting during weekly updated walk-in hours.

Vote now! Help IU School of Dentistry Student Outreach Clinic win $100,000

The IU School of Dentistry Student Outreach Clinic needs your help to win a $100,000 grant. The grant would allow the clinic to expand its services at the eastside health center where student dentists treat those from underprivileged populations.

The dental clinic is a part of the IU Student Outreach Clinic, which is run completely by volunteers from IUPUI and Butler University. A team of 20 volunteers treats patients two Saturdays a month, typically working with patients who have been referred to the clinic by a variety of homeless shelters and other social service agencies.

The clinic is competing for the grant from a new USA Today Network program, A Community Thrives. The submission includes a video about the inspiring programs taking place across the country that could benefit from additional funding. With your help, the IU School of Dentistry Student Outreach Clinic has a chance to win this grant! You can vote once a day until May 12. Vote now to help students change lives by building better smiles.