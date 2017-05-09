Around IUPUI

Campus Commute shuttle taking summer hiatus

Heads up, road warriors: The Campus Commute shuttle that travels between the Indiana University Bloomington and IUPUI campuses has been discontinued for the summer as of May 5.

Additional details about the shuttle service are available from Campus Commute.

Summer parking permits

Parking and Transportation Services has announced its summer parking passes are now available for purchase. Permits for both summer sessions were valid as of Monday, May 1, and will expire Thursday, Aug. 31. Be sure to order yours soon!

Contact permits@iupui.edu with any questions or concerns.

Student advocate referrals just got easier

Depending on your role on campus, you could be the first person to identify whether a student needs help. The student advocate, part of the Division of Student Affairs, is a resource for providing assistance. The referral form for directing a student to the student advocate has recently been updated to make it easier for faculty and staff to start the process. When you complete the referral form online, you can then offer voluntary assistance to the student, connect the student with on- and off-campus resources, or help the student develop an action plan.

If you are unsure how to help a student, or if a student’s needs are more than you feel prepared to address, you can contact the student advocate at 317-274-4431 or stuadvoc@iupui.edu.

Students may contact the student advocate directly by making an appointment or visiting during weekly updated walk-in hours.

Vote now! Help IU School of Dentistry Student Outreach Clinic win $100,000

The IU School of Dentistry Student Outreach Clinic needs your help to win a $100,000 grant. The grant would allow the clinic to expand its services at the eastside health center where student dentists treat those from underprivileged populations.

The dental clinic is a part of the IU Student Outreach Clinic, which is run completely by volunteers from IUPUI and Butler University. A team of 20 volunteers treats patients two Saturdays a month, typically working with patients who have been referred to the clinic by a variety of homeless shelters and other social-service agencies.

The clinic is competing for the grant from a new USA Today Network program, A Community Thrives. The submission includes a video about the inspiring programs taking place across the country that could benefit from additional funding. With your help, the IU School of Dentistry Student Outreach Clinic has a chance to win this grant. You can vote once a day until May 12. Vote now to help students change lives by building better smiles!

Invisible Indianapolis: A Day of Activities on Understanding Race, Heritage and Community Memory in the Circle City

This School of Liberal Arts event examines history and material culture in a series of seemingly “invisible” Indianapolis neighborhoods. Invisible Indianapolis is a free one-day symposium featuring workshops on how to research the hidden history of your own neighborhood.

Those attending will also hear about the project Unearthing Detroit, a collaboration between community residents and archaeologists that focuses on sites associated with urban legends or popular 20th-century histories, including recent research and outreach at the Grande Ballroom, Little Harry’s Speakeasy and the Ransom Gillis House.

The keynote speaker, Krysta Ryzewski, is a professor at Wayne State University in Detroit, where she co-leads the Anthropology of the City initiative. Her historical and contemporary archaeological research focuses on the relationships between dramatic socio-environmental pressures and changes in landscapes, communities and material culture. She also leads the Unearthing Detroit project.

The symposium will take place on Friday, May 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Indiana Landmarks, 1201 Central Ave. Be sure to register soon, as all pre-registrants will receive morning coffee and lunch.

Three IUPUI women set to continue 30-year tradition

Continuing a tradition begun in 1987, IUPUI will again send three candidates to the Higher Education Resources Summer Institute for Women in Higher Education Administration, or HERS, on the campus of Bryn Mawr College in July. Tara Hobson-Prater, Terri Tarr and Etta Ward will be the 51st, 52nd and 53rd candidates sent to the prestigious leadership-development program by this campus.

Hobson-Prater is the director of the Indiana Biomedical Gateway Program for Ph.D. study in the IU School of Medicine, Tarr serves as the director of the Center for Teaching and Learning, and Ward is the executive director of research development for the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research.

The women will take part in the two-week residential training program on current issues in higher education and administration. For over 40 years, the HERS Summer Institute has trained more than 5,000 women from 1,200 campuses in the United States and abroad.