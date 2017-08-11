Trustees approve four new degrees for three campuses

One of the new degrees is a Bachelor of Science in biomedical informatics housed in the School of Informatics and Computing at IUPUI.Photo by Liz Kaye, IU Communications

The Indiana University Board of Trustees has approved two new graduate degree programs and two new undergraduate degree programs, including a Bachelor of Science in music therapy in the Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis School of Engineering and Technology’s Department of Music and Arts Technology.

The courses required for the music therapy program are based on the accreditation and approval guidelines from the National Association of Schools of Music and the American Music Therapy Association. A student maintaining continuous full-time enrollment will be able to complete the degree after four years of courses and a required six-month, full-time clinical internship.

The program is designed to prepare students to sit for the Certification Board for Music Therapists’ exam to become certified music therapists or to seek graduate degrees in areas such as music therapy, music technology, counseling, social work and neuroscience.

A second bachelor’s degree program has also been approved for the IUPUI campus. The Bachelor of Science in biomedical informatics will further the School of Informatics and Computing’s vision to be a national leader in undergraduate biomedical informatics education by preparing students for a rapidly changing health care environment.

This degree, which will be a path to graduate study in biomedicine and careers in Indiana’s biomedical industry, is the first of its kind in the state. No other bachelor’s degrees in biomedical informatics or bioinformatics are offered at any other Indiana institution of higher education.

Two master’s degrees were approved for two different campuses as well. A Master of Science in computer information systems will now be offered at Indiana University Northwest, and a Master of Science in management will be offered at Indiana University Southeast.

IU Northwest’s two-year computer information systems program will help professionals already working in the region seek an education that is instrumental for career advancement, as well as prepare other students to work in industries like manufacturing, health care and government. The new management degree at IU Southeast, which is a 12-month program, is designed for students who may not have the necessary work experience required for most MBA programs but are still seeking graduate-level preparation.

The degrees approved by the trustees still await final approval by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.