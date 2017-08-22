Around IUPUI

Jonathan R. Eller, Chancellor’s Professor of English and director of the Center for Ray Bradbury Studies, stands in a re-creation of Ray Bradbury’s office. The space is located in Cavanaugh Hall, but Eller’s lecture on Aug. 23 will take place at Central Library, 40 E. St. Clair St. Photo by Liz Kaye, IU Communications

Bradbury expert and one of IUPUI’s original professors highlight Liberal Arts lectures

Two lectures from the School of Liberal Arts will help celebrate the first week of classes at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis for the 2017-18 academic year.

The fourth annual Ray Bradbury Memorial Lecture will showcase the knowledge of Jonathan R. Eller, Chancellor’s Professor of English and director of the Center for Ray Bradbury Studies at IUPUI. He will present “Escape Velocity: Ray Bradbury and the American Space Program” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, in the Riley Room at Central Library, 40 E. St. Clair St. According to Eller, one of the reasons that Bradbury remains one of the best-known writers of our time is that “his dreams of reaching the stars became our dreams, too. The stories that grew into ‘The Martian Chronicles’ and filled the pages of ‘The Illustrated Man’ paved the way for his half-century relationship with NASA, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, and all the missions that took humans to the moon and launched unmanned craft to all the planets of our solar system.”

The annual IUPUI Last Lecture will welcome back Miriam Z. Langsam, professor emeritus of history and former associate dean of students, to the Campus Center Theater stage. She will present “From Brooklyn to Retirement and What I Learned on the Way” at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25. A native of Brooklyn, New York, Langsam was one of the first faculty members at IUPUI. Over the course of a 40-year career and beyond, she contributed to every academic and administrative aspect of IUPUI’s growth and development into a major university, according to her bio. Among her accomplishments is a 15-year run as director of the IUPUI Honors Program. Langsam taught thousands of IUPUI students while working as a “caring and tireless advocate” throughout her career.

Celebrate soccer, mascots and IUPUI alumni this weekend

Jawz and Jazzy will strap on their boots and hit the pitch for the annual IUPUI Night and Central Indiana Chapter Indiana University Alumni Association college mascot and Indy Eleven night.

Jawz and Jinx, from left, hang out at the Indy Eleven game at Carroll Stadium on Oct. 15, 2016.

Jaguar and Hoosier alumni will cheer on the Indy Eleven as they take on the Jacksonville Armada FC at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Carroll Stadium.

Tickets are $12 with a $10 food voucher option as well. The picnic voucher includes hot dogs, Italian sausage, coleslaw and house-made potato salad. Before the game, hang out with the chapter as they host a tailgate with the famous Crimson Cruiser.

To receive the special IUPUI rate for this match, and every Indy Eleven home contest throughout the year, purchase tickets in advance at iupuinight.indyeleven.com.

At halftime, Jawz and Jazzy will compete against several other regional mascots in colorful, furry and friendly competitions.

Party with Informatics

The School of Informatics and Computing will get out of the labs and away from their screens for a lawn party at noon Aug. 30 in the fresh air outside of the Informatics and Communications Technology Complex.

Students will have a chance to sink their professors at the dunk tank while scoring some free food and Informatics and Computing swag.

New app for prospective IU students

A new app debuted this month that allows potential IU undergraduate students to apply to any campus, including IUPUI, from their mobile device. Apply IU boasts a new, streamlined application process and only one fee.

Trustees approve new degrees for IUPUI

The Bachelor of Science in biomedical informatics will be housed in the School of Informatics and Computing at IUPUI. Photo by Liz Kaye, IU Communications

Earlier this month, The Indiana University Board of Trustees approved two new undergraduate degrees for IUPUI students:

A Bachelor of Science in music therapy in the School of Engineering and Technology’s Department of Music and Arts Technology will help bolster a growing program. The courses required for the music therapy degree are based on the accreditation and approval guidelines from the National Association of Schools of Music and the American Music Therapy Association.

The Bachelor of Science in biomedical informatics will further the School of Informatics and Computing’s vision to be a national leader in undergraduate biomedical informatics education by preparing students for a rapidly changing health care environment. This degree, which will be a path to graduate study in biomedicine and careers in Indiana’s biomedical industry, is the first of its kind in the state.

Construction, design projects approved for IUPUI campus

Project and design plans for IUPUI were approved by the IU Board of Trustees during the Aug. 11 meeting of the Facilities and Auxiliaries Committee.

The board approved two new projects: renovations and lighting improvements to four parking garages and the launch of the university’s 2018 repair-and-rehabilitation plan and report.

The Tower Garage, including the surrounding hardscape and landscape, will be renovated to address recurring water-infiltration issues as well as upgrade aging fire sprinkler and lighting systems. Lighting in the Vermont Street, Blackford Street and Barnhill parking garages will also be updated to more cost- and energy-efficient systems.

The university’s 2018 Repair and Rehabilitation Plan will be funded by state appropriations and student fees. The plan focuses on reduction of deferred maintenance on all campuses. Projects will include repairs and replacement of roofing; building facades; electrical, mechanical and plumbing systems; and steam, utilities and chilled-water distribution systems. Also planned are site improvements and renovations of restrooms, elevators and classrooms.

Join IUPUI’s United Way campaign

United Way harnesses the collective impact of local partners specializing in education, financial stability, health and basic needs to focus on specific, measurable goals and improve the lives of everyone in Central Indiana.

As one of the top contributors to the United Way of Central Indiana, IUPUI staff, faculty and students take the commitment to improving our community seriously.

The 2017 IUPUI United Way Campaign has a goal to reach $260,385 in pledges and special event donations. Accomplishing these goals will take the commitment of individuals in each school and unit. Make your donation today and follow how United Way helps the IUPUI community on Facebook at UWayIUPUI and @iupuiuway on Twitter.

DeCoudreaux to headline annual Hazelett Forum

The 11th annual Hazelett Forum will welcome Alecia DeCoudreaux, former Eli Lilly and Company executive, Aug. 29 in the Basile Theater at the Indiana Historical Society, 450 W. Ohio St. A reception starts at 5 p.m. DeCoudreaux’s presentation is set for 5:45 p.m., with a Q&A session to follow. The event is free and open to the public.

DeCoudreaux will share how “diverse, high-profile executive leadership roles” propelled her to become a top leader.

The Hazelett Forum, founded in honor of the late Susie Hazelett, former executive director of the Randall L. Tobias Foundation, seeks to create public discussion and inspire leadership excellence within IUPUI’s commitment to fostering a climate of diversity, opportunity and equity for women and men.

Seating is limited; please RSVP online or call 317-278-2800. Parking is complimentary at the Indiana Historical Society parking lot on New York Street. The talk is sponsored by the Tobias Leadership Center.