Pride of Indiana: Thank-you messages to and from IU employees

IU Bloomington

Erica Moore, of the Center for Survey Research, whose nominator wrote: “Erica is a lifesaver! I’m so grateful for her awesome leadership in meeting an unexpected and highly challenging project need with excellent efficiency and effectiveness. She is a true professional, and I don’t know what we would have done without her this year. Rock on, Erica!!”

Derek Wietelman, of the Center for Survey Research, whose nominator wrote: “There are rare superstars in this world who are brilliant and a pure joy to work with. I’m privileged to work with one of them, and his name is Derek, SPEA graduate research assistant for the Center for Survey Research. His positive energy, enthusiasm and unfailing willingness to help no matter whatever we need at the center are awesome and inspiring. His attention to detail and technical skills are excellent, and if he doesn’t know how to do something, he’ll find a way to make it happen. Thank you for all you do, Derek – you rock!”

IU Kokomo

Thomas Wise, of the Office of Media and Marketing, whose nominator wrote: “Tom has the pride for IU Kokomo. As a graphic designer, he is always looking for creative ways to represent his campus. He goes over and above a team player and takes great pride in his work. If you ever need anything, Tom is your guy!”

IUPUC

Lora Miller and Jeni Chandler, of the Office of Recruitment and Admissions, whose nominator wrote: “Thanks to Lora Miller and Jeni Chandler for all their planning and hard work for the annual Just for Juniors college visit. They went above and beyond to ensure that the 120-plus guests have a great experience on campus and leave with all the information they need to make IUPUC their school of choice. Lora and Jeni, you two are ahh-mazing!”